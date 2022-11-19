US cites example of Prime Minister Modi as defense to grant Saudi crown prince legal immunity





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has just received the same level of protection from prosecution in the United States as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a US State Department official said in a press briefing on Friday. Asked about the horrific murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi, in which the crown prince is a suspect, Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesman for the US State Department, replied: “This is not the first time that the United States does this. It’s a long-standing and consistent line of effort. It has been applied to a number of heads of state before. “President Aristide in Haiti in 1993, President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001, Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014 and President Kabila in the DRC in 2018. It is a constant practice that we have granted to heads of state, heads of government, and foreign ministers,” he added. Accusations that as chief minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi’s government did nothing to end the 2002 riots in Gujarat led the United States to impose a visa ban on him in 2005. The administration of US President Joe Biden has revealed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman enjoys legal immunity from prosecution in connection with the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at his country’s consulate in Istanbul. The US administration has submitted a declaration of sovereign immunity to a federal court in Washington which is considering the lawsuit brought by Khashoggis’ fiancée, Hatice Cengiz aka Khadija Gengis, and the Organization for Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) , a human rights organization founded by Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration had earlier said Khashoggi was killed at the direction of the Saudi crown prince. In a filing released late Thursday, the Biden administration said the crown prince’s recent promotion to prime minister meant he was the incumbent head of government and therefore immune from trial. The United States government has expressed serious concerns about the horrific killing of Jamal Khashoggis and has raised those concerns publicly and with the highest levels of the Saudi government, the Justice Department said in its filing, adding that the United States States had also imposed financial and visa sanctions. murder restrictions. However, the doctrine of head of state immunity is well established in customary international law and has always been recognized in long-standing executive branch practice as a status-based determination that does not reflect a judgment on the underlying conduct at issue in the litigation, he said. . Jamal died again today, Khashoggis’ ex-fiancée Hatice Cengiz said on Twitter minutes after the news broke. She later added, We thought there might be a light of justice from the United States, but again, the money came first. It’s a world that Jamal doesn’t know and that I don’t know!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/us-cites-pm-modis-example-as-defense-to-providing-saudi-crown-prince-with-legal-immunity-2460864/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos