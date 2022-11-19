GOP operative convicted of funneling Russian donation to Trump’s 2016 campaign





In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, file photo, Jesse Benton arrives for his sentencing hearing at the federal courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

WASHINGTON A Republican political operative and former campaign aide was found guilty in federal court this week of funneling $25,000 from a Russian businessman to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Jesse Benton was found guilty on Thursday of six counts, including soliciting an illegal foreign contribution, attempting to conceal and submitting false information about the source of the money.

The donation money originally came from Roman Vasilenko, a former Russian Navy officer turned multi-level marketer and CEO of the “Life is Good International Business Academy”.

Prosecutors say Vasilenko paid $100,000 to Benton’s consulting firm to send him to a political event to take a photo with then-candidate Trump in the fall of 2016.

Benton has worked on numerous campaigns, including as a strategist on the Great America PAC, a super Pac backing Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, as well as the campaigns of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Rand Paul, both Kentucky Republicans, and Rep. Ron. Paul, R-Texas.

Benton then bought a $25,000 ticket to a Trump event in Philadelphia on Sept. 22 and “gave” the ticket to Vasilenko, who then posted his picture with Trump on his Instagram page under the caption “Two Presidents.”

When Benton paid for the ticket at the Trump Victory Committee, he used his own credit card, pocketing the remaining $75,000 from Vasilenko.

Benton was originally sued along with late Republican pundit Roy Douglas “Doug” Wead, who died in late 2021.

Thursday’s sentencing marks the second time Benton has been convicted of a campaign finance crime.

In 2016, a jury found Benton and two other defendants guilty of conspiring to bribe an Iowa state senator to endorse then-presidential hopeful Rep. Ron Paul in the Iowa Republican caucus in 2012.

The senator, Kent Sorenson, later admitted to accepting more than $70,000 in bribes to change his support of the then-Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., to Ron Paul, whose campaign Benton also worked on. Sorenson was sentenced to over a year behind bars for the crime.

Benton received six months of house arrest and two years of probation. Notably, Benton’s sentence in the Ron Paul case was handed down on September 20, 2016, just two days before the September 22 event at which Benton had arranged Vasilenko’s attendance with then-candidate Trump.

In late 2020, Trump granted Benton a full pardon for the 2016 sentencing, a decision championed by Sen. Rand Paul.

Benton is not the only person who has been found guilty of helping foreign nationals contribute to Trump’s political career.

In 2018, another Republican strategist, Sam Patten, admitted to helping a pro-Russian member of Ukraine’s parliament donate to Trump’s inaugural committee. Like campaigns, inaugural committees are prohibited from accepting donations from outsiders.

One of the main issues in Benton’s latest trial was whether Vasilenko’s motive for seeking a photo with Trump was political in nature, or if he was simply seeking a photo with a famous person.

Evidence was presented at trial that Wead and Vasilenko had discussed trying to get a picture with Oprah Winfrey or Michelle Obama, but settled on Trump.

“If Oprah was available, we wouldn’t even be here,” defense attorney Brian Stolarz reportedly said in closing argument.

