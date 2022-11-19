Reach Rawalpindi on November 26, Imran tells supporters





Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has called on his supporters and party leaders to converge on Rawalpindi on November 26 to demand free and fair elections in the country.

“I invite the whole nation to join Rawalpindi on November 26 (next Saturday). I will meet you there and tell you the future course of action. This movement is not going to stop even after this march,” he said Saturday, addressing supporters via video link in Rawat.

“We can never achieve true freedom by sitting at home and living like sheep,” he said, urging supporters to come out of their homes to force the government to call snap polls.

Imran also addressed the powerful, saying: “Ask whoever you want, whether it’s business, farmers, the IT sector or anyone else…everyone thinks that free and fair elections are the only way to get the country out of this quagmire.”

The former prime minister said the incumbent government had no plan or roadmap to pull the country out of the crisis.

“The whole nation will come [Rawalpindi] and we will demand free and fair elections…this movement will not stop until we achieve true freedom.

“The establishment imposed thieves on the country”

Imran criticized the establishment, saying he was surprised by the establishment’s decision to impose the “corrupt” Sharif and Zardari families on the country.

“The establishment has the power and can take the country in any direction, positive or negative.

“What Pakistan has achieved by changing its regime in the last seven months,” he asked the establishment. “Why did you impose them on the country… You don’t know their past? Our agencies have files on their corruption.

The former prime minister said a “foreign plot” against his government could never have succeeded without the help of “local accomplices”.

“No one can remain neutral”

The former prime minister said no one could stay “neutral” at the moment, saying what is happening in the country today amounts to slavery.

“There is a difference between sheep and humans. Humans have rights but a society without the rule of law turns into a society of animals.

Giving examples of murder cases of Senator Azam Swati and Arshad Sharif of the PTI, Imran said no one will get justice until the nation makes efforts for the rule of law in the country.

“If, as the former prime minister of the country, I cannot file an FIR, how could an ordinary man get justice in this society,” he added.

“No one is going to come to the aid of the underprivileged in societies where there is no rule of law…if they can kill Arshad Sharif, who was Pakistan’s number one investigative journalist, then no one is safe here,” he added.

Also read: Imran’s long march to make COAS nomination controversial: Bilawal

Imran said the Punjab police refused to file an FIR of attempted assassination against him due to fear of “Dirty Harry”.

“All developing countries are facing the same problems as Pakistan because people like Nawaz, Zardari and ‘Dirty Harry’ are sitting there who are above the law.”

He accused the PML-N-led coalition government of “destroying” the country’s economy, saying “their only goal is to relieve corruption cases”.

“The thieves have closed bribery cases worth Rs 11 trillion by changing the NAB laws… It has been seven months since my ousting but one good thing can be said they have done for the country.”

Earlier, party leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, addressing attendees in Rawat, said the party had shown utmost restraint after its leader “was riddled with bullets” and that his supporters were injured and killed in the assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

Earlier in the day, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry said the “final stage” of the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march had arrived, urging people to “prepare” for the call from PTI leader Imran Khan.

The former information minister announced the plan for the long march and added that today the cavalcades under the leadership of PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi and top leader Asad Umar will gather in the area of Rawat from the province.

He added that the former Prime Minister would later in the day call the people to come to Rawalpindi.

The official PTI Twitter account announced that the second phase of the march will end today in Rawat.

Spokesperson for Punjab Chief Minister Musarrat Cheema also shared the party’s plan and said the two marches under the supervision of Qureshi and Umar will meet in Rawat.

The PTI protests “peacefully”

PTI Senator Faisal Javed also tweeted and said the party would protest peacefully at the court-appointed venue in Islamabad.

Islamabad administrator authorizes rally

The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Saturday allowed a Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold its rally from Koral to Rawat.

The 35-point No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the capital administration was signed by Islamabad District Magistrate and Chairman of PTI Islamabad, Ali Nawaz Awan.

The rally is expected to join the larger procession of the PTI Haqeeqi Azadi, with party leader Imran Khan soon to announce the march plan to Rawalpindi.

While speaking to the participants of the long walk a day earlier, the PTI leader commented on his medical condition in relation to the gunshot wounds he had suffered during his ‘Haqeeqi Azadi walk’ in Wazirabad in Punjab. on November 3, said the doctors would examine him on Saturday (today).

He also said he will “personally lead the long march from Rawalpindi”.

