PM Modi inaugurates Itanagar airport and criticizes previous governments for neglecting the northeast





Inaugurating Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at critics who said the airport’s cornerstone laying, which Modi himself did in 2019, was a gimmick electoral. Underlining the change in work culture, the Prime Minister further stated that the airport had been built in such a short time that he could personally lay the first stone and inaugurate the project himself, contrary to what is passed before.

Donyi Polo Airport is the first Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh. Spread over 690 acres and built at a cost of Rs 640 crore, the airport has a 2,300 meter runway. The airport is equipped with a modern building that uses renewable energy, promotes energy efficiency and recycles the resources used in the facility. The airport is located at Hollongi, 15 km from Itanagar, and is expected to connect the border region with other Indian cities apart from other parts of the state and region. Notably, airport construction works have been completed despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Modi also dedicated the 600 MW Kameng hydroelectric power plant in Arunachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister said political commentators must adopt new thinking and stop seeing developments through the lens of political advantage, stressing that Arunachal Pradesh does not have elections in the near future. I start the day from the rising sun state and I will end the day when the sun sets in India in Daman and in between I will be in Kashi, Modi said. The Prime Minister said that after independence, the North East region faced indifference and neglect and it was the government of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayees who paid attention to the region, creating a separate ministry for the Northeast. Later this momentum was lost but after 2014 a new chapter of development began. Previously, remote border villages were treated as the last village. Our government has worked by considering the villages in the border areas as the first village in the country. This resulted in making the development of the North East a priority for the government. Whether it’s tourism or trade, telecommunications or textiles, the Northeast has top priority, whether it’s drone technology or Krishi UDAAN, whether it’s airport or port connectivity, the government has prioritized development in the North East, he said. The Prime Minister said Donyi Polo Airport will be the fourth operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, bringing the total number of airports in the North East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only nine airports were built in the Northeast. In the past eight years, seven airports have been built in the northeast, he said, adding that the number of flights connecting northeast India had doubled. Donyi Polo Airport becomes a witness to the history and culture of Arunachal Pradesh. Donyi means the Sun while Polo means the moon, the prime minister said. Highlighting the infrastructural developments in Arunachal Pradesh, Modi gave the example of building highways in remote and inaccessible areas and added that the Center would spend another Rs 50,000 crore in the future. The development of the new airport infrastructure, the Prime Minister said, will create huge opportunities in the field of cargo services. As a result, farmers in the state can now sell their produce in larger markets. He also informed that farmers are reaping the benefits of Prime Minister Kisan Nidhi in the state. The Prime Minister recalled the colonial law which prohibited the people of Arunachal Pradesh from harvesting bamboo and informed them of the government’s decision to abolish the law. He pointed out that bamboo is part of the state’s way of life and its cultivation helps the people of the region to export bamboo products all over India and the world. Now you can grow, harvest and sell bamboo like any other crop, he said. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to develop all border villages under the Vibrant Border Village program. He informed that a special program is underway in the state to connect the nation’s youths with the NCC to instill a sense of serving the nation besides providing defense training to the youths. The Prime Minister concluded: The dual engine state government associated with Sabka Prayas is committed to the development of Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Kandu, Governor BD Mishra and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the occasion.

