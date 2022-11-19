Hennen: Responding to Donald Trump’s campaign announcement – InForum





In just 20 words, the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, removed any doubt about his future plans. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States tonight,” he said. I was monitoring the reaction online while listening to the speech.

His Democratic detractors did not let him finish before lashing out. President Joe Biden tweeted “Donald Trump has failed America”. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the ultra-liberal from Massachusetts, said: “We have already defeated him. We will defeat him again. New York Governor Kathy Hochul made a bold prediction during her speech, tweeting, “New Yorkers have already rejected Donald Trump and his extreme agenda and we will do it again in 2024.” There are many more where these came from. The theme is pretty obvious. Donald Trump lives without rent in the minds of most Democrats.

Their vitriol directed against him knows no bounds. Why don’t they ignore it? Or they could welcome him as a Republican nominee so the Democrats have, as they claim, an easy victory. My view is that most Trump critics fear him because they actually worry about him as a political enemy. The political world has no equal.

Trump has presented several strong policy proposals. Here are some examples: “We will abolish every Biden COVID term and rehire every Patriot who has been fired from our military with an apology and full back pay.” It’s pretty clear. Should COVID mandates be canceled? Do Democrats support firing members of the military for making their own medical decisions? Let’s bring up this discussion.

Trump also said, “We will defend the rights of parents and defend the family as the center of American life.” Beautifully said! So simple and it should spark a clear and concise debate between Republican and Democratic opponents.

After a bizarre election cycle, Trump made a timely promise: “I will immediately demand voter ID, same-day voting, and paper ballots only.” Elections are state-governed, but federal standards lag. Republicans failed to pass voter ID, but its time has come. The arguments against her are really suspect. We all need ID for just about everything we do and anyone who wants ID can get one. So why wouldn’t we want to secure our elections by asking voters to provide them in order to vote? Opponents have ulterior motives. Campaign promises like this take effort and advocacy. Trump deserves credit for advocating these changes.

Speaking of voting, Election Day 2022 is over. Election week is over. But it’s election month in some places. Most Republicans sang the blues over the Nov. 8 results. Not Trump, as his announcement speech was full of optimism about the 5 million vote advantage Republicans had over Democrats this year, which brought a majority and a departure as Speaker of the House. for Nancy Pelosi. Let’s celebrate this and the start of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Scott Hennen hosts the statewide radio show Whats On Your Mind? AM 1100 The Flag, AM 1090 KTGO The Flag and AM 1460 KLTC. Email him at [email protected]

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Forum Editorial Board or the owners of the Forum.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforum.com/opinion/columns/hennen-reacting-to-donald-trumps-campaign-announcement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos