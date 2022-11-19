Politics
APEC pledges to boost trade as geopolitical divisions hijack regional summits
TEMPO.CO, bangkok – Leaders of the 21-member APEC bloc pledged on Saturday (November 19) to boost trade and do more to address other economic challenges, wrapping up the last of three summits in the region in a week that has been overshadowed by intense geopolitical rivalry.
The summits have brought together world leaders and the talks have often been interrupted by friction stemming from the war in Ukraine as well as flashpoints such as the Taiwan Strait and the Korean Peninsula.
A Southeast Asia summit that included China, Japan and the United States was held in Cambodia, while major Group of 20 (G20) economies met on the Indonesian island of Bali .
The APEC meeting was interrupted on Friday when Vice President Kamala Harris, who heads the US delegation, called an emergency rally of allies on the sidelines to condemn North Korea after testing a capable intercontinental ballistic missile to reach the United States.
On Saturday, Thai Prime Minister and APEC Chair Prayuth Chan-ocha sought to bring the focus back to economic issues and said APEC had made “significant progress” in agreeing a plan to multi-year work for an Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area (FTAAP).
A statement from APEC leaders said the group would further maintain and strengthen a rules-based multilateral trading system, but also acknowledged that more intensive efforts were needed to address challenges such as rising inflation, food security, climate change and natural disasters.
“This year, we have also seen the war in Ukraine have an additional negative impact on the global economy,” the statement said, indicating that most members strongly condemned the war.
At the G20 meeting in Indonesia, members unanimously adopted a statement that most members condemned the war in Ukraine, but also recognized that some countries viewed the conflict differently.
APEC leaders echoed the G20 statement by referring to UN resolutions that deplore Russia’s aggression and demand its full and unconditional withdrawal from Ukraine, but also noted a variety of opinions.
“There were other points of view and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognizing that APEC is not the forum to resolve security issues, we recognize that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy,” the bloc said.
Russia is a member of both the G20 and APEC, but President Vladimir Putin has stayed away from the summits. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov represents it at APEC.
‘Shameless violation‘
The US city of San Francisco will host the next APEC summit and Prime Minister Prayuth handed over the chair to Vice President Harris in a ceremony.
“We are ready to conduct transparent cooperation with them,” he said, while presenting Harris with a Shaloma woven bamboo basket used to transport goods and gifts in Thailand.
A day earlier, North Korea’s missile test just an hour before the inauguration of the APEC forum prompted Harris to call an emergency meeting with leaders from Australia, Japan, South Korea South, Canada and New Zealand.
“This conduct by North Korea most recently is in flagrant violation of several UN Security Council resolutions,” Harris said.
Friday’s launch came after US President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday and said Beijing had an obligation to try to dissuade North Korea from resuming nuclear testing while adding that t was unclear whether China would be able to influence Pyongyang.
Harris briefly met with Xi on Saturday, a White House official said, adding that she stressed the importance of “keeping lines of communication open to responsibly manage competition between our countries.”
Ties between the superpowers have strained in recent years over issues such as tariffs, Taiwan, intellectual property, the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy and disputes over the South China Sea.
Xi has attended G20 and APEC summits and held a series of bilateral meetings, marking the leader’s return to the main stage of global diplomacy after China’s long period of isolation in the face of COVID.
Warning of Cold War tensions in a region that is a hotbed of competition between Beijing and Washington, Xi said on Thursday that the Asia-Pacific was no one’s backyard and should not become a arena of great power rivalry,
“No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times,” he said at a trade event tied to the APEC summit.
Created to promote economic integration, APEC members represent 38% of the world’s population, 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.
Activists are keen for leaders to address issues such as food insecurity, soaring inflation, climate change and human rights.
A reminder of grassroots demands came as pro-democracy Thai protesters clashed on Friday with police who responded by firing rubber bullets about 10 km (6 miles) from the central Bangkok summit venue.
Reuters
|
Sources
2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1658805/apec-pledges-to-boost-trade-as-geopolitical-rifts-hijack-regional-summits
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
