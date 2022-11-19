Politics
The balance of political power is shifting towards Asia: Senator Mushahid
ISTANBUL:
Times are changing and the balance of economic and political forces is shifting towards Asia, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said Friday at the 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Istanbul.
“There is a historic and unique shift happening internationally and globally,” the senator said.
“We live in a very transformative time. The balance of economic and political power is shifting from the West to the East…towards Asia.”
The Justice and Development Party (AK) of Türkiye is hosting the 11th General Assembly of ICAPP, which started on Thursday evening.
AK Party foreign affairs chief Efkan Ala, who heads the organizing committee for this year’s event, will take over ICAPP as vice president for a two-year term.
About 70 political parties from 33 Asian countries, including China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Cambodia and South Korea, are participating in the three-day event.
“We are talking about the resurgence of Asia, the rise of Asia,” Syed said, quoting Pakistan’s national poet and philosopher Dr Muhammad Iqbal, who once said: “See, the sun is rising in the ‘East”.
“And in this change, we are talking about the Asian century,” he added, praising Türkiye’s role in this regard.
A written message from the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was read on this occasion and the country’s Vice President, Fuat Oktay, delivered a speech opening the ceremony.
Syed described Erdogan as an “Asian lion because he speaks for Asia… for the oppressed… whether it’s (about) the situation in Ukraine, whether it’s (in) G -20, whether it is (of) climate change, we see that Türkiye’s role is one of leadership.”
Addressing the opening ceremony, Ala stressed that bilateral relations with Asian countries are important for Turkey, adding that these relations also help to resolve regional and global issues with these countries.
Hailing Erdogan’s “diplomacy of leadership”, Ala pointed to Türkiye’s “Asia Anew” initiative to cement its relations with the region.
“We need to work cooperatively to solve multilateral problems,” he told the conference, which was attended by about 33 countries from the Asia-Pacific region.
Underlining Erdogan’s oft-mentioned mantra that “a fairer world is possible”, the party leader said: “For peace and stability, multilateral mechanisms are important because a fair and equitable world is possible, which is important for Turkey and the world”.
Thanking ICAPP members for their solidarity against Sunday’s terrorist attack on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, Ala said, “ICAPP plays an important role…and we believe it can play a role vital for peace and stability in Asia.
An investigation into the Istanbul bombing that killed six people and injured 81 is currently underway. Two of the victims are in critical condition, according to security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions.
Chung Eui-yong, co-chair of ICAPP, said the world has undergone many changes since the regional group’s 10th general assembly was held in Russia in 2018.
Referring to various issues ranging from the war in Ukraine to the climate catastrophe in Pakistan to the return of power politics, Chung said that only through “global cooperation can we meet these challenges”.
“ICAPP is a platform to address the global challenges we face,” he said, adding that “now is high time for ICAPP to reflect on its vision, to renew its commitment to build an Asian community for peace and progress”.
These goals can be achieved through joint efforts, Ching said,
Internal ICAPP meetings began early Friday and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay will address the official opening ceremony later today.
Party representatives and approximately 200 guests from international organizations will deliver speeches on “The Role of Political Parties in Enhancing Dialogue for Global Peace, Prosperity and Cooperation” and adopt a declaration at the end of the conference.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Türkiye Communications Director Fahrettin Altun will also address the participants.
The conference, held once every two years since 2000 when it was launched in the Philippines, was due to be held in Turkey two years ago but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The United Russia party hosted the 10th General Assembly in Moscow in 2018.
