How ‘Vishwaguru’ can get new strategic space and Modi another leg up in pre-election year

Jhe big G-20 summit in Bali that made more headlines with what happened on the sidelines, like this Trudeau-Xi meeting, is over. The baton passed from the Indonesian Joko Widodo to the Indian Narendra Modi. It sets the stage for an unprecedented foreign affairs year for India.

Especially since India will host much of the world, accounting for 80% of global GDP and 75% of global trade under a leader who so relishes the big show. LK Advani spoke brave words once, calling Narendra Modi a good event manager, and has been paying him ever since. Every birthday of him only becomes an event when Modi arrives and the cameras find the visual they want.

This year-long show will be no ordinary event. He will brilliantly set up the Modis 2024 campaign for him. He will bring the world’s most prominent faces to India; they will all necessarily praise its leader. During the year, nearly 100 meetings will take place, culminating in a summit. The meetings will take place in cities across the country. There will be lots of hugs, laughs and the most glitzy wrapping of the Vishwaguru.

This fits in so well with the campaign for the legislative elections that it will be tempting to consider it as another Tamasha mainly directed towards domestic politics. There are, however, many good reasons to avoid this temptation, take off our political glasses and put them away for a bit. We might then be able to appreciate what a vital foreign and strategic business opportunity this is for India.

JThree decades after the vaporization of the Soviet empire created a few years of instability in the global balance of power, another such flux has arrived largely thanks to Vladimir Putin but partly also to Xi Jinping. The post-Soviet world settled into a new unipolar arrangement that lasted a quarter of a century. Until a rising China begins to challenge it.

This shift was facilitated by the notion of declining American power. First with Obama’s idea of ​​leading from behind, then with Donald Trump’s withdrawal from globalization and finally Biden’s humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan. If the world had remained frozen like this, as it was, say, until early 2022, this G-20 would not have had a fraction of the punch it has today. Let’s list some dramatic changes:

Far from continuing to decline, American power has shifted. He goes up again. Its economy, though beset by inflation and other challenges, is healthier than the rest of the developed worlds and is recovering. Its often clumsy leader turned in a surprising performance (for friend or foe) in the midterm elections. And barely a year after losing a tribal insurgency war against the Taliban, he is winning a real one. In Ukraine, and in this case, the enemy is a former superpower that is also the most valuable ally of the budding new superpower, China.

More importantly, his victory without having to directly employ military personnel. Which could indeed be the reason why he wins. See the history of the Americas, or any greater power, of foreign wars. He loses when he sends his troops to fight someone else’s wars. Vietnam, Iraq, elsewhere in the Middle East and Afghanistan the second time. Closer to home, India lost to mere armed irregulars in Sri Lanka. But America won the first time in Afghanistan because the natives were fighting, as they are in Ukraine. You are on the winning side when the people you support are ready to fight for their nations. This is precisely why India liberated Bangladesh in 13 days. For Biden and the United States, Zelensky’s Ukrainians have erased the stain of Kabul, if not by employing weapons donated by Western powers.

Russia is losing its war militarily, diplomatically and politically. I am sobered by the vast popular support for Putin in India and the deep, residual nostalgia for the Soviet Union that translates into a self-created mythology that Russia is just the new name for the old USSR, the virtuous side of the contest. But bad luck if, after nine months of fighting, your side retreats across an entire front of 800 km, against an enemy a fraction of your size. Your side loses. Whatever the domestic politics in Moscow, it will leave Russia and Putin much weaker. It will be good for India. Because like Russia, which is becoming China’s ally and flirting with Pakistan, India is also expanding its strategic choices. On armaments, systematic decoupling began about five years ago and is now irreversible, albeit slow given the vast arsenal of legacy systems.

wIn India, we tend to put ourselves philosophically and comically also morally on the losing side in distant wars where we have no influence or ability to influence the outcome. In the first Afghan jihad, we wanted the Soviets to win, but they lost. In the second, we could encourage the Americans and they were defeated. Now, in the most vocal public opinion, media, foreign policy commentators and strategic community, there is this touching conviction that the Russians are unbeatable. Of course, they didn’t use their best weapons. Of course, they will eventually win. Here’s the truth: We’ll end up on the losing side again.

While the immediate risk for us is to look ridiculous, the Chinese see it differently. Putin’s blunder dealt a blow to China’s rise. She needed Russia as an ally and as a permanent source of cheap energy. A weakened Russia caught in a losing war pierces China’s balloon. For starters, it’s a blow to the BIS. With repeated nuclear threats now, it’s also an embarrassment. Look at it like that. China’s three closest strategic allies, North Korea, Pakistan and Russia, are the only nations in the world that like to flaunt nuclear threats. There is total revulsion for it everywhere.

Until about five years ago, the conventional wisdom was a rising China overtaking a declining America no later than 2030. That has failed the test of time. Today it is China that is struggling for its growth. Its working-age population is shrinking, its growth is stagnating, its debt is at crippling levels, and the big tech/fintech sector is in crisis. Compounding the situation is that Xi Jinping routinely attacks his greatest achievements in tech finance, primarily to consolidate his own total power, if not out of envy of his superstar founders. He brought back the focus on State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) or what we might call PSUs in India. These are steps backwards. Now the pundits who said China’s GDP would surpass that of the United States by the end of this decade are either hiding or making excuses because new calculations show that won’t happen until 2060. Probably never.

This forces the rest of the world to diversify its supply chains, to decouple from China. A desperate warning about it was part of Xi’s sermon to Biden in Bali, as the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s reading revealed. But he can be sure that no one will listen to him. His arrogance has damaged China’s history. Maybe not as badly as Putin ruined Russia, but then he had enormously greater raw national power to play with. To say that China is weakening would be an exaggeration. But that it no longer strengthens is enough to change the global balance of power.

If this set of changes drives the G-20 year when India is in the presidency, there is a lot of newly opened up strategic space in which Narendra Modi can play. He has so far handled this deftly, balancing India’s economic and strategic interests, playing the US and Russia, and keeping China out. You can trust him to exploit this one-year opening for the benefit of India. And of course, to his in his election year. You can’t blame a politician.

