Politics
Anthony Albanese’s breakthrough meeting with Xi Jinping won’t count for anything if it doesn’t produce results
Battling a cold, there is nonetheless a spring in Anthony Albanese’s step as he heads to the lectern to address the media in the Thai capital.
He is decidedly polite and wants to make sure this provision is noted by the media.
“If someone says ‘hello’ to me, I’ve never said ‘hello’ back, that’s my style,” he jokes.
“I hope you’ve noticed that I even do this with people in the media, although of course you also know that I love each and every one of you.”
That seems to be the modus operandi of a new prime minister doing the diplomatic dance on the biggest stage in the world.
And, for now, it works.
In just six months in office, Mr. Albanese has done something that Scott Morrison could not get a formal meeting with Xi Jinping.
And it doesn’t seem to have cost him or the country anything in the process.
Later, in the salubrious surroundings of his downtown Bangkok hotel, I ask him if niceties and banter were the key to convincing the Chinese president not to enter into talks as his predecessor may have do.
After all, Mr Morrison has described himself as something of a ‘bulldozer’ in the past.
“No, I don’t think that’s true. I think very clearly that Australia was defending Australia’s interests, we will continue to do so,” he said.
“It is in China’s interest to understand that we will continue to have disagreements.
“We have different political systems which shouldn’t mean you can’t have economic cooperation, it shouldn’t mean you can’t have dialogue, because out of dialogue comes understanding.”
The test for the Prime Minister will be whether this dialogue does anything, whether the smile softens the President’s position or whether the status quo prevails and Australia continues to be China’s economic piata, albeit with a president ready to pick up the phone.
Mr. Albanese does not want to give in at all. He does not want to meet Beijing “halfway”.
The prime minister insists the side meeting of the G20 in Bali was only the “first step” in straightening the relationship.
“[President Xi] made it clear that he wanted good relations with Australia,” Mr Albanese said.
“He was very positive and constructive in his discussions with me.
“It was a very positive meeting, I think it exceeded expectations.”
Timing is everything in politics. In diplomacy, it matters a lot too.
“It exceeded overtime,” Mr. Albanese replied when asked why his face-to-face lasted 32 minutes, while Joe Biden had a three-hour audience with the Chinese president.
And if we want to keep score, New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern edged out Mr Albanese with a 50-minute chat.
But in 32 minutes, Mr Albanese bridged six years of silence between President Xi’s office and that of Australia’s prime minister. And a lot has happened in those six years, including the imposition of damaging trade tariffs on lucrative Australian exports.
“I have argued that it is in Australia’s interest to export our wonderful products, and our meat, our barley, our seafood, our wine, our recent mineral resources to China, but it is in China’s interest to receive these goods as well,” the prime minister said.
For the record, Mr Albanese’s meeting with the US President was only scheduled for 15 minutes and lasted nearly three times longer than the White House guards losing their minds as their schedule was torn.
The Australian and US leaders met on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh last weekend, where the Prime Minister also held talks with the leaders of Cambodia and Vietnam.
On the list of topics for discussion was the fate of Professor Sean Turnell who at that time was still languishing in a Myanmar prison.
ASEAN member Myanmar was not in the summit room, excluded following last year’s military coup.
Four days later, Mr. Albanese was able to announce his release.
I asked if last-minute lobbying got the release.
“I think it was important,” he said.
“I think the consistency of message is a great result for Australia.”
The release of Professor Turnell was a hard-fought victory that required more than smiles and politeness.
It took concerted and dedicated diplomacy.
This is exactly what will be needed to turn a 32-minute meeting into tangible benefits for Australia’s relationship with China.
