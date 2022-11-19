Elon Musk Twitter Polls: Reinstate Former President Trump?





Amid his chaotic takeover, Elon Musk questioned Twitter users about whether to restore Trump’s account. On Friday night, nearly 60% of those polled said the former president should be allowed to return. Musk’s poll came as Twitter’s future hangs in the balance after reports of mass resignations. Loading Something is loading.

Elon Musk asked Twitter users on Friday night to comment on a controversial thought experiment via a poll: Reinstate former President Trump,” Musk tweeted, with a “yes” and “no” option.

As of 6:30 p.m. PT, nearly 3 million people had taken the poll, with nearly 60% of respondents voting yes.

Underneath the original tweet, Musk wrote “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” a Latin phrase that translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Musk’s thoughts come as Twitter’s future hangs in the balance after the company’s offices abruptly closed on Thursday as employees began quitting en masse.

Twitter banned Trump in January 2021 following the Capitol Riot, citing “the risk of further incitement to violence.” The permanent suspension was decried by conservatives and eventually led Trump to launch his own rival network, Truth Social.

In May, Musk said he would reinstate Trump’s account after he acquired the company, calling the decision to ban the former president “morally wrong and downright stupid.”

But on Friday, Musk said a decision on Trump’s account had yet to be made, even though accounts belonging to controversial academic Jordan Peterson, right-wing satirical site The Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin have been restored.

It’s unclear exactly how reinstatements are decided. Musk also said on Friday that he would not reinstate right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Trump said he would not return to Twitter even if his account was reinstated, saying he preferred his own platform, Truth Social.

“I’m staying on Truth. I like it better, I like the way it works, I like Elon, but I’m staying on Truth,” Trump told Fox News last month.

The Daily Beast reported on Friday that a source who spoke told Trump he was “serious” about sticking to Truth Social.

