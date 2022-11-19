Kamala in the Philippines as ASEAN comes into play

ASEAN takes center stage amid the US-China rivalry both as an economic and now recognizable political force.

World leaders travel to ASEAN for the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, the G20 in Indonesia and the APEC Summit in Thailand. President Marcos Jr. met with Premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of APEC.

The countries of ASEAN are becoming a common ground between the powers of the sword. President Biden met Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. ASEAN resisted US pressure to condemn Russia regardless of NATO provocations.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo shows independent leadership, resists Western pressure to isolate Moscow, invites Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as a guest observer. Last June, Jokowi became the first Asian leader to travel to both Kyiv and Moscow in an attempt to encourage dialogue between the two warring sides and relieve growing global pressure on the supply of food, energy and fertilizer.





The Philippine Department of National Defense and Department of Foreign Affairs are collapsing offering the country as a base of operations for conflict, to operate within the legal military framework and control of the United States, at the expense of the lives of Filipinos. All this in the face of BBM’s stated policy of being friends with all.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy.

Whether there is a reason, based on an objective global assessment based on net risk, for a US base here to defend the Philippines is debatable. But having five, currently courted by Biden-Kamala to be increased to 10, means the Philippines will no longer be a sovereign nation. Even the powers of Germany and Japan could clearly no longer make decisions based on the economic or security interests of their own people with the presence of American bases within them…proven by the energy and financial debacles, and forced deindustrialization. to accept, to support a world war because of the insistence of the United States that Ukraine be allowed to become a member of NATO.

Now, after US visits by John McCain and Hillary Clinton that led to Ukrainian coups, bombings of Donbass, Ukrainian wars and obstruction of peace agreements, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to step down. travel to the Philippines to propose more military and geopolitical arrangements which, if accepted, would necessarily make the Philippines even more of a central, even nuclear, battlefield, if the United States insists on encouraging Taiwanese independence or provoking China over Xinjiang, which have nothing to do with us but will require the support of Filipino lives. This probability is recognized by the best strategic analysts of different countries, including the United States.

In contrast, in 2015, Singapore hosted the historic first meeting between the top leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Xi Jinping and later Taiwanese leader Ma Ying-jeou. It was the first of its kind since the end of civil war hostilities in 1949. Singapore and Vietnam also hosted the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Asean is one of the most stable and steadily growing regions in the midst of a boiling world and geographically smack in the middle of the hotly contested Indo-Pacific. The development of ASEAN today is strongly linked to engagements not only with the great powers of the United States and China, but also with regional and distant powers, such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, Russia, India and Europe.

However, the main concern of the ASEAN nations is the geopolitical fight between the United States and China and the fear of being drawn into a potential conflict between the two titans.

Compare the latest trade data for Asean with the United States vs. Asean with China:

China-ASEAN investment has exceeded $340 billion in infrastructure, manufacturing, medicine, education, etc.

Trade between China and ASEAN was worth $880 billion (according to the Chinese government), almost three times the volume of trade between the United States and ASEAN.

The position of the Philippines in all this? Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore alone accounted for 75% of trade between China and ASEAN. Bilateral trade between the Philippines and China in 2021 was $38 billion, compared to $165 billion between China and Vietnam.

The Philippines’ room for growth is huge, but Filipinos and the government need to take more initiative to better compete with our neighbors.

Disturbingly, the United States’ engagement with ASEAN is primarily focused on the military rather than the economy. While heeding the centrality of ASEAN, Washington’s initiatives like the Quad and Aukus are actually creating new political divisions. The main goals of US alliances are to pressure countries to take sides. They lead to dangerous arms races and add nuclear power plants that will stir up new tensions and increase the prospects for conflict.

Harris will travel to the Philippines and make a detour to Palawan, a coastal province on the edge of the South China Sea, which in itself will immediately be seen by China as a provocation. She will advocate for the implementation and expansion of EDCA databases.

China’s offers to ASEAN are more focused on the economy and infrastructure, from RCEP to the Belt and Road Initiative, technology investment and exchange, and the Global Development Initiative (GDI). ). Many major projects funded or supported by China are already improving the lives of people in Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and the Philippines:

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train, the first in Southeast Asia, will cut travel time between the two cities from 3 hours to 45 minutes. This project is expected to take place next year as Indonesia hosts the rotating ASEAN presidency.

The Laos-China train has transformed a landlocked country into a land hub, allowing goods between mainland Southeast Asia to enter China faster and cheaper and vice versa.

The Chinese have helped Cambodia build its first 190 kilometer highway that connects the capital Phnom Penh to the port of Sihanoukville in the Gulf of Thailand.

In Malaysia, the East Coast Rail Link project, which will connect the east and west coasts of the country’s peninsula, is the largest Chinese project in the region, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

Last year, Vietnam opened its first metro line in Hanoi, a project delivered by China.

In the Philippines, China has donated bridges in Metro Manila and provided concessional loans for Southern Capital’s new bridge, as well as a dam and irrigation project that has been in the planning stages for decades. . These are in addition to ongoing programs that have doubled the digital infrastructure in a few years and trained hundreds of engineers. Three additional railway projects are currently being renegotiated.

Our managers must consult real experts who have a track record of success on complex projects implemented that require multi-dimensional and multi-factor analysis, including financial, military, economic system, individual and group behavior, logistics, historical, evolutionary, among other analyzes to help us arrive at the best decisions for the Filipino people. Anything less than that would be taken lightly and demonstrate poor skills to serve the most basic safety and life of our people for generations.

This is a “decisive decade” and the Philippines has botched things up before every time. Let’s act together at this crucial moment.

Thank you for your comments and shares!

New Worlds by IDSI, for smart, progressive readers who want to see the world beyond the headlines ([email protected])