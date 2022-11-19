Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022 today, BHU University and IIT Madras are key knowledge partners





Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022 today Photo: Twitter Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the month-long celebrations for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022 today, November 19. Prime Minister Modi will announce the month-long celebrations today. IIT Madras and Hindu University of Benares, BHU Varanasi are key knowledge partners for the event. Kashi Tamil Sangamam is an initiative under Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav and Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat.’ According to the official press release, BHU University and Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will play a key role during the month-long celebrations. Over 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will attend the inaugural event today. PM Modi will also interact with these delegates. Students from BHU Varanasi and other higher education institutions will also participate. Kashi Tamil Sangamam was launched in order to align with the goals of the National Education Policy, NEP 2020. One of the recommendations of NEP 2020 was to integrate Indian knowledge systems with modern knowledge systems. IIT Madras and BHU will be the agencies responsible for implementing this NEP recommendation. In collaboration with the government of Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Education will organize this program. Alongside the Ministry of Education, the Ministries of Culture, Textiles, Railways, Tourism. agribusiness, information and broadcasting will also participate in Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Kasi Tamil Sangamam would strive to provide various opportunities for scholars, students, traders, philosophers, artisans, artists from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. What is Kashi Tamil Sangamam? Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a month-long event which will focus on the shared relationship between Kashi, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The aim is to celebrate the age-old ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, which date back to ancient India. According to the official statement released by IIT Madras, Kashi Tamil Sangamam aims to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate the centuries-old ties between Tamil culture and Kashi that have existed for centuries. Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be held from November 16, 2022 to December 19, 2022 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (With PTI, ANI entries)

