Ohio man who blamed former President Donald Trump for actions on Jan. 6 sentenced





WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday sentenced an Ohio man who said he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to 3 years in prison. .

Dustin Byron Thompson was convicted in April by a jury that took less than three hours to reject his new defense for preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

The jury also found Thompson guilty on five other counts in his indictment, including stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Thompson apologized and said he was ashamed of his actions.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton told Thompson he couldn’t understand how someone with a college degree could “go down the rabbit hole” and believe “so much of a lie.” The judge said Thompson had to pay the price for a “serious crime” that undermined the “integrity and existence of this country”.

The maximum penalty for the obstruction count was 20 years in prison. The government had recommended a sentence of 70 months while the defense demanded a year and a day in prison.

Thompson testified at trial that he joined in the mob attack and stole the coat rack and a bottle of bourbon. He said he regretted his “shameful” behavior. But he also said he believed Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen and was trying to defend him.

Thompson was indicted and convicted of six counts: obstructing the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote, stealing government property, entering or staying in a restricted building or land, disorderly conduct or disruptive in a building or restricted access land, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and marching, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

More than 770 people have been charged with federal crimes stemming from the riot. More than 250 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. Thompson was the fifth person to stand trial on charges related to the riots.

