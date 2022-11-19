Xi Jinping criticizes Trudeau in an awkward exchange at the G20 summit







Chinese Xi Jinping was filmed accusing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of leaking details of the meeting, days after holding talks at the G20 summit in Bali. Xi told the Canadian prime minister, via a translator, that it was inappropriate and accused him of lacking “sincerity”. According to BBc, he was likely referring to reports that Mr Trudeau discussed alleged Chinese espionage and interference in Canadian elections during the session.



The talks, which took place behind closed doors, were the couple’s first in years. In the footage, filmed by reporters at the now-completed gathering of world leaders, President Xi and Mr Trudeau can be seen standing next to each other and conversing via a translator. “Everything we discussed was leaked in the papers and it’s not appropriate,” the Chinese leader told Trudeau in Mandarin. It captures a rare candid moment of President Xi, whose image is normally carefully curated by Chinese state media. After smiling and nodding, the Canadian Prime Minister responded by saying “in Canada we believe in free, open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have.” “We will continue to seek to work together constructively, but there will be things we will not agree on,” he added. Before Mr Trudeau could finish, President Xi interrupted his counterpart and asked him to first “create the conditions” – eventually shaking hands with Trudeau and walking away. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson played down the incident, describing it as a normal exchange that should not be construed as criticism or blame for anyone. Spokesman Mao Ning added that Beijing was in favor of frank exchanges as long as they stood on an equal footing. The short but telling exchange highlighted the tensions between China and Canada, which have risen since the detention of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 and Beijing’s subsequent arrest of two Canadians accused of spying. . All three were later released. But tensions have recently resurfaced following the arrest of Yuesheng Wang, a utility employee of Hydro-Quebec, accused of espionage. Mr. Wang “obtained trade secrets for the benefit of the People’s Republic of China, to the detriment of Canada’s economic interests,” Canadian police said in a statement. At the time, Mr. Trudeau and President Xi were at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

