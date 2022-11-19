US cites Prime Minister Modi to defend Saudi Crown Prince’s immunity over Khashoggi murder

New Delhi: The US government cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example while defending its call to grant Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman immunity from trial for his alleged role in the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The statement from the US State Department comes after the Crown Prince took on the role of the Saudi Prime Minister in September this year, thereby qualifying for protection from US prosecution as a foreign head of government.

“..this is not the first time the United States has done this. It’s a long-standing and consistent line of effort. It has already been applied to a number of heads of state,” US State Department senior deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said. said during a press briefing on Friday.

He added: “A few examples: President Aristide in Haiti in 1993, President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001, Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014 and President Kabila in the DRC in 2018.”

In 2005, the United States denied a visa to Modi, who intended to travel to New York to address American Indians at a rally in Madison Square Garden. The decision was based on then Chief Minister Modi’s alleged failure to control the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

This visa ban was lifted in 2014, after Modi was elected prime minister.

Ahead of his four-day visit to the United States in 2014, Modi enjoyed the same protections from US courts that the crown prince may now be entitled to. At the time, Modi was a party to a lawsuit brought by a human rights group in a New York court for his alleged role in the 2002 riots.

It should be noted, however, that the Biden administration’s call to protect the crown prince from the US courts is not binding and that it will ultimately be up to a judge to grant him immunity for his alleged role in the murder of Khashoggis.

The Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), enacted in 1976, provides that a foreign state is presumed immune from the jurisdiction of US courts. There is however nine exceptions at the FSIA, mainly commercial activities. For example, lending and borrowing money, selling and buying property, renting property, etc.

Biden’s stance on Khashoggi’s murder

US President Joe Biden has strongly criticized the Saudi regime and the crown prince over the assassination of Khashoggis at the Saudi Arabian embassy in Istanbul in 2018.

Biden denunciation was a key point of difference between him and former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.

On October 2, 2020, the day marking two years since Khashoggi’s murder, Biden issued a statement explicitly accusing his killers of acting under the “direction” of the Saudi Crown Prince. Two years ago, Saudi agents, allegedly acting under the direction of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, assassinated and dismembered Saudi dissident, journalist and American resident Jamal Khashoggi,” the official said. statement Lily.

The statement further promised that a Biden administration would reassess America’s relationship with the Saudi Kingdom and ensure that the United States “does not check its values ​​at the door to sell arms or buy oil.”

Calls by the US State Department to grant immunity to the crown prince also come about a year after the Biden administration published a declassified intelligence report on Khashoggis’ death, which Trump declined to do.

The report alleged that the crown prince had “directly approved” Khashoggi’s murder.

(Editing by Amrtansh Arora)

