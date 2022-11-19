President Joko Widodo opens the 48th Muktamar Muhammadiyah-Aisyiyah

Solo |topsubbar President Joko Widodo presided over the opening of the 48th Muktamar Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah at Manahan Stadium, Solo on Saturday 19/11.

International Qari H. Dasrizal, S.Si, MIS, son of Sijunjung Regency “Ranah Lansek Manih”, appeared to read the holy verses of the Quran at the opening of the 48th Muktamar Muhammadiyah-Aisyiyah.

At the opening of the 48th Muktamar Muhammadiyah-Aisyiyah, H. Dasrizal, S.SI, MIS read Surah Ali Imran verse 110.

“You (Muslims) are the best people born of mankind, (because you command (do) what is good and forbid what is bad and believe in Allah. If the people of the book believed, it would certainly be better for them. Among them there are believers, but most of them are good people” is the translation of Surah Ali Imran verse 110.

“I am happy to feel honored to be able to attend Muktamar Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah. Thank God Iriana and I can keep in touch with all of you,” President Joko Widodo said in his speech.

As President Joko Widodo said, after being abroad for 4 days, he went straight to Bali for 3 days,

two days ago in Bangkok.

“Last night I was in Bangkok (Thailand), arrived in Solo City at 11pm, I should have attended the APEC summit until it was over but my respect, respect for the invitation from Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah, I returned home earlier leaving the other leaders of the country so I could meet ladies and gentlemen,” President Joko Widodo said.

President Joko Widodo is grateful that Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah have been very active in helping the government manage Covid-19 over the past 3 years.

Muhammadiyah has 120 People’s Awakening Center Hospitals (PKU Hospitals), 235 health clinics which are actively carrying out treatment and vaccinations during the pandemic.

So much so that Indonesia has managed to become one of the countries in the world capable of dealing with Covid faster than many other countries in the world.

Meanwhile, the government injected the third most Covid-19 vaccine in the world.

With a total of more than 440 million doses of vaccines, this success is an important foundation in the selection of the national economy.

“The pandemic is not over, new problems have arisen, the war in Ukraine has damaged global supply chains, food prices have risen, electricity prices have risen sharply, however, according to President, in the midst of difficult and tough global challenges, economic elections can be handled properly.

This can be seen in the inflation which reached 4.7, which is well below that of many countries in the world.

Economic growth reached 5.7% and trade increased by 57%.

“We are not only flagging raw materials for domestic industry endorsement, we are also trying to elevate the class of MSMEs that have digitization stages,” the president said.

President Joko Widodo said the government is also working to improve the capacity of the world of education so that it can compete globally.

It is here, according to the President, that the role of Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah is urgent given that Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah have 170 institutions of higher learning, 1,364 high schools, 1,826 middle schools, 2,917 elementary schools, 22,233 gardens PAUD children’s and playgroups and 441 Islamic schools. boarding schools.

“Muhammadiyah-owned educational institutions are expected to play a central role in furthering the spread of progressive Islam, full of values ​​of tolerance, upholding unity, upholding brotherhood and peace in accordance to Islamic teachings as a blessing to all of nature,” the president explained.

“I hope for the help of ladies and gentlemen, besides habluminallah and habluminanas, there is also a need to strengthen habluminalalam which emphasizes the importance of preserving nature and also preserving the environment,” the president said. Joko Widodo.

By working together, President Joko Widodo believes Indonesia can make progress in a dark world.

With the support of extended families Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah, Indonesia can be a bright spot in the midst of a dark world, Indonesia is like the sun that illuminates the world,” said President Joko Widodo.

May Allah swt bless the nation of Indonesia. Good congress,” said President Joko Widodo.

On his way to the opening of 48 Muhammadiyah-Aisyiyah Muktamar, President Joko Widodo rode an electric rickshaw accompanied by First Lady Iriana Jokowi.

Former Vice President Jusuf Kalla was also seen attending the opening of Muhamnadiyah-Aisyiyah 48 Muktamar, located in the town of Solo.

On this occasion, the presence of President Joko Widodo was also accompanied by the President of the DPR Puan Maharani, the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Nenag Yaqut Choumas Staquf, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, MP ATR Raja Juli Antoni, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming and Chairman of PP. Muhammadiyah Haedar Nasir.

Thousands of spectators who could not be accommodated inside Manahan Stadium, Solo waved and shook hands with President Joko Widodo outside the stadium. (Gun)

