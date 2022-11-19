As elections approach, Erdogans Turkey tightens its grip on social media





The continued erosion of the media landscape over the past decade necessitated the birth of independent watchdogs, such as Dogruluk Payi and Teyit, organizations that were fighting fake news long before the government.

Sabah, a pro-AKP newspaper, was second with 73 false stories. And yet, while the AKP attacks independent bloggers and online journalists, the pro-government media continues to spout lies. With the June 2023 general election fast approaching, it is natural that the AKP wants to better control the political narrative, and this legislation is clearly aimed at keeping the AKP in power. What makes no sense is the failure of the Turkish political opposition to get in their way.

If freedom of expression is targeted by the AKP, the country’s opposition shares the blame. After decades of jailing journalists, shutting down news agencies and criminalizing free speech, AKP leaders seem to think they control the news themselves. If Turkey’s opposition continues its senseless acquiescence, this headline will essentially write itself. (Alexandra de Cramer is an Istanbul-based journalist. She reported on the Arab Spring from Beirut as a Middle East correspondent for the newspaper Milliyet. Her work ranges from current affairs to culture, and has been featured in Monocle , Courier Magazine, Maison Francaise, and Istanbul Art News.) (This is an opinion piece and the opinions expressed herein belong to the authors. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for it. This article was published under an agreement with Syndication Bureau.)

