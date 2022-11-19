Politics
Narendra Modi – US cites Prime Minister Modi for denied immunity to Saudi Crown Prince
Salman is therefore immune to be head of state
State Department senior deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said it was not the first time the United States had done this.
|
New Delhi
|
Posted on 20.11.22, 03:47
The US State Department spokesperson flagged the nine-year visa ban imposed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2005 to 2014 on Friday as he tried to contextualize his government’s decision to grant sovereign immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) for the October 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Earlier in the day, the Joe Biden administration advised a US court that newly appointed Prime Minister MBS should be granted sovereign immunity in the civil case as he was the incumbent head of government and therefore the incumbent. case shelter.
Asked about this grant of immunity to MBS and asked whether the privilege would be extended to other heads of state or government, State Department senior deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said it was not not the first time the US has done this.
It’s a long-standing and consistent line of effort. It has already been applied to a number of heads of state, he said.
Some examples: President Aristide in Haiti in 1993, President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001, Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014 and President Kabila in the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) in 2018. It is a constant practice that we allowed heads of state, heads of government and foreign ministers.
On Friday, the US Department of Justice told the court: The doctrine of head of state immunity is well established in customary international law and has consistently been recognized in long-standing executive branch practice as a status-based determination that does not reflect a judgment on the underlying conduct at issue in the dispute.
The George W. Bush administration had denied Modi, then Gujarat’s chief minister, a visa to travel in his official capacity in 2005 in view of the 2002 carnage in Gujarat. The visa ban remained in place through the Obama years until Modi was elected prime minister.
The ban was lifted before Modi was sworn in and Obama invited him to Washington in a congratulatory call after the results were announced. Despite its political differences with the BJP, the then UPA government picked up Modi’s cudgels in 2005. The Foreign Office summoned the US Deputy Chief of Mission to tell him of a strong move regarding the decision to Washington to not only deny the Chief Minister a visa but also revoke other categories of visas that have already been issued to him.
Our government has made clear its deep concern and regret over the US decision to deny a visa to a constitutionally elected chief minister of a state in our Union. We observed that this unjustified decision betrays a lack of sensitivity and courtesy towards an elected authority, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had informed the Rajya Sabha on March 19, 2005. He had added: The American government has been clearly informed of our concern in the face of this development. We have also requested an urgent review of this decision by the United States government.
The US government has also been made clear that, while we respect its sovereign right to grant or deny visas to anyone, we do not believe it is appropriate to use allegations or anything less than the due process for making a subjective judgment and questioning a constitutional decision. authority in India.
Modi was cleared of all charges by Indian courts. Khashoggi, an MBS critic, was reportedly killed by Saudi agents at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/us-cites-pm-modi-for-immunity-shied-to-saudi-crown-prince/cid/1899130
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vice President Harris and Xi meet to ‘keep lines of communication open’
- Narendra Modi – US cites Prime Minister Modi for denied immunity to Saudi Crown Prince
- Live Nation Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LYV)
- Rublev seeks revenge in Turin SFs | ATP tour
- FERC Enforcement Settlements Climb to $57.5M in FY22 as Uri Market Manipulation Investigation Continues
- Cindy Crawford dazzles in her plunging gold dress as she receives the ‘Spirit of Friendship’ award
- As elections approach, Erdogans Turkey tightens its grip on social media
- Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a surprise visit to Ukraine | Rishi Sunak
- 45-day election season went well, says Virginia registrar
- Mike Pompeo returns the old Donald Trump to him. Critics say not so fast.
- Urban Meyer wants both Ohio State football, Michigan in CFP
- The Ultimate Guide to Google Analytics Remarketing