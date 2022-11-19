Narendra Modi – US cites Prime Minister Modi for denied immunity to Saudi Crown Prince

State Department senior deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said it was not the first time the United States had done this.

Earlier in the day, the Joe Biden administration advised a US court that newly appointed Prime Minister MBS should be granted sovereign immunity in the civil case as he was the incumbent head of government and therefore the incumbent. case shelter.

The US State Department spokesperson flagged the nine-year visa ban imposed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2005 to 2014 on Friday as he tried to contextualize his government’s decision to grant sovereign immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) for the October 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Asked about this grant of immunity to MBS and asked whether the privilege would be extended to other heads of state or government, State Department senior deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said it was not not the first time the US has done this.

It’s a long-standing and consistent line of effort. It has already been applied to a number of heads of state, he said.

Some examples: President Aristide in Haiti in 1993, President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001, Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014 and President Kabila in the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) in 2018. It is a constant practice that we allowed heads of state, heads of government and foreign ministers.

On Friday, the US Department of Justice told the court: The doctrine of head of state immunity is well established in customary international law and has consistently been recognized in long-standing executive branch practice as a status-based determination that does not reflect a judgment on the underlying conduct at issue in the dispute.

The George W. Bush administration had denied Modi, then Gujarat’s chief minister, a visa to travel in his official capacity in 2005 in view of the 2002 carnage in Gujarat. The visa ban remained in place through the Obama years until Modi was elected prime minister.

The ban was lifted before Modi was sworn in and Obama invited him to Washington in a congratulatory call after the results were announced. Despite its political differences with the BJP, the then UPA government picked up Modi’s cudgels in 2005. The Foreign Office summoned the US Deputy Chief of Mission to tell him of a strong move regarding the decision to Washington to not only deny the Chief Minister a visa but also revoke other categories of visas that have already been issued to him.

Our government has made clear its deep concern and regret over the US decision to deny a visa to a constitutionally elected chief minister of a state in our Union. We observed that this unjustified decision betrays a lack of sensitivity and courtesy towards an elected authority, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had informed the Rajya Sabha on March 19, 2005. He had added: The American government has been clearly informed of our concern in the face of this development. We have also requested an urgent review of this decision by the United States government.

The US government has also been made clear that, while we respect its sovereign right to grant or deny visas to anyone, we do not believe it is appropriate to use allegations or anything less than the due process for making a subjective judgment and questioning a constitutional decision. authority in India.

Modi was cleared of all charges by Indian courts. Khashoggi, an MBS critic, was reportedly killed by Saudi agents at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.