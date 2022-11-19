Vice President Harris and Xi meet to ‘keep lines of communication open’





On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping met briefly with Vice President Kamala Harris as the two countries seek to “keep the lines of communication open”. The meeting took place on the sidelines of an economic forum in Bangkok at the request of the vice president, China said just days after President Biden and Xi met in their first in-person meeting since Biden took office. entered the Oval Office. Details on what the pair discussed were minimal, but a White House spokesperson said, “The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized during his Nov. 14 meeting with the President. Xi: We must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition between our countries.” BIDEN MEETS CHINA’S XI JINPING AT G-20 SUMMIT IN INDONESIA, RAISES US CONCERNS ABOUT TAIWAN, HONG KONG, PUTIN According to a reading from China’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting was described as a “success” and Beijing “hopes” Harris will play a “positive role” as the United States and China seek to ease tensions. Geopolitical disputes between Washington and Beijing have been significant in recent years, and the United States listed China as its top threat in the Pentagon’s latest National Defense Strategy in October. Xi described his meeting with Biden as “strategic and constructive” and said it “has significant significance in guiding China-US relations going forward.” “He expressed the hope that the two sides will further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misperceptions and miscalculations, and work together to put China-US relations back on the path of healthy and steady development,” he said. added the ministry, referring to Xi’s conversation with Harris. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP According to the White House on Monday, Biden raised concerns about China’s overtly aggressive stance toward Taiwan and said “the world has a stake in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.” It’s unclear how Xi responded to this direct concern, but on Saturday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said its troops were prepared in all three air, sea and land arenas after China again deployed fighter jets. and warships that passed through the islands air defense identification zone. .

