Elon Musks Twitter poll suggests Donald Trump will be reinstated on the platform





CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to… [+] crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump secured the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. About 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Shield your eyes from this latest Twitter development, especially if you’re in politics.

Recently, Elon Musk polled his Twitter followers to ask if they thought President Trump should be reinstated on the social media platform.

Here’s where it all sits (you have to vote to see the results):

The survey ends in just a few hours. By the way, a little revelation: I voted to see the results, but I have no skin in the game. I maintain journalistic ethics on things like this where my personal opinions come into play and I constantly fighting against it. However, I rolled the dice and clicked no just because I wanted to see the results. I used another account to vote yes to compensate.

I can see how both sides of this reintegration debate have valid points.

At the time of publication, the votes were clearly in favor of reinstatement (52% vs. 48%). To change the outcome, millions of people would have to vote no by tonight.

What surprises me is the number of people who participate.

At last count, its nearly 12 million votes. That means there’s good statistical accuracy, as one voter noted, because that’s a good chunk of Musks’ total subscriber count. I will post on my own feed when the winner is announced.

Whether this is related to Trump’s announcement of his 2024 race is up to you to decide. The vote certainly says a lot about what’s happening on social media. Millions of people vote because they want to be heard. They also want to influence the results. Were all trying to break through the digital noise wall, get out of the mud and raise our hands to make sure we have a voice in the way the world works.

Twitter really shines when this happens. Facebook and Instagram don’t stand a chance against Twitter when it comes to polls. Users who love to tweet are still hanging by a thread from the differentiators that make the platform worth using. Besides polls, this list of unique features is starting to get thin, but I think Twitter has a better discovery engine for insightful comments and dialogue. In theory, it should provide unfiltered access to the views of experts and power brokers.

Some of the implications of the Trump poll? Musk himself noted how extremely useful polls can become on a large scale or even country by country. The real key here is that Twitter can reach massive audiences to gauge sentiment on issues, and that has always been true. The downside is that there is absolutely no way to guarantee the validity of the poll. It just gives you a rough guide to how people feel, with no accountability to the voting system itself. (I’m not saying he does, but now that Musk is the head of Twitter, anything is possible.)

So far, most people have voted for Trump’s reinstatement, although the former president has said he prefers to stick to his own Truth Social network. However, Trump has five million followers on his own app. I doubt he’ll rest for long knowing there are millions waiting for him on Twitter. He had around 90 million followers before his account was suspended. Twitter called it a permanent suspension at the time, although in tech we know nothing is ever permanent.

What makes me curious about this new poll is if it will have any bearing on Musk reinstating the former commander-in-chief.

I doubt Trump is on board, though. Returning to Twitter means Trump will abandon the platform his company built for him.

We can all instantly remember how his ego would prevent this drastic change, but many of us can also instantly recall some of his most infamous tweets.

I’ll be curious, once the survey is done, if anything changes. We will see.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnbbrandon/2022/11/19/elon-musks-twitter-poll-suggests-president-trump-will-be-reinstated-on-the-platform/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos