Will the new special adviser bring Donald Trump to justice?





Late Friday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland made an announcement that in an earlier era of American politics might have drawn bipartisan praise. Citing extraordinary circumstances, Garland appointed Jack Smith, a veteran federal prosecutor, as special counsel to take over investigations into former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising and his alleged mishandling of documents. classified. Garlands’ announcement and the Republican reaction to it demonstrated how quickly, deeply and completely Trump exposed the gaping holes in post-Watergate standards designed to ensure that no US president is above the law.

Standing in front of a row of American and Justice Department flags, Garland read prepared remarks into her monotonous routine. Along with three senior Justice Department officials, he said: “The Department of Justice has long recognized that in some extraordinary cases it is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation. and lawsuits.

Garland, a former federal judge who still speaks and acts as such, was referring to past criminal investigations into the Teapot Dome scandal, Watergate, for which the department appointed independent prosecutors to oversee cases against political figures. The goal, theoretically, is to reassure the public that prosecution or lack thereof does not depend on the political beliefs or connections of the person under surveillance. The goal is to uphold a four-word ideal, dating back to Athenian democracy, etched on courthouses across the United States: Equal Justice Under Law.

In this case, the circumstances are extraordinary. Trump, whose supporters at his behest stormed the Capitol to prevent Joe Biden from taking office, announced last week that he would run for president again. And Biden has indicated he also plans to run. The appointment of a special advocate, Garland argued, underscores the department’s commitment to independence and accountability in particularly sensitive cases. He underestimates. That the current president appointees are criminally prosecuting the former president while they are both running for the Oval Office is unprecedented. No such moment has existed before in United States history.

The announcement was the latest volley in a high-stakes fight between Garland and Trump. It all started when the Attorney General sent FBI agents to retrieve hundreds of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago. Trump responded by comparing the Justice Department to the Gestapo. The Justice Department then released the search warrant detailing the dozens of top-secret documents Trump had amassed. As Trump paints Garland and anyone who challenges him as part of a corrupt Washington cabal, silence is not an option. Garland is trying to convince Americans that the justice system is a place where facts, probity and, above all, nonpartisan public service still exist.

Smith, Garlands named special adviser, is now part of that effort. Throughout his career, Jack Smith has built a reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor who leads teams with energy and focus to follow the facts wherever they lead, Garland said. A former federal prosecutor who worked with Smith told me she agreed, praising Smith for his professionalism and neutrality. He’s great, she said.

A graduate of the State University of New York at Oneonta and Harvard Law School, Smith has never been appointed to a position by a politician. After working as a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn and Long Island, he led the Justice Department’s Office of Public Integrity, which prosecuted Republican and Democratic officials, including the former Democratic senator and running mate. President John Edwards for breaking campaign finance laws. (Edwards was acquitted.) Smith currently works as the chief prosecutor of a special court based in The Hague investigating war crimes in Kosovo.

Immediately after Garlands was announced, Trump went on the attack. During a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, he said: “The corrupt and highly political Ministry of Justice has just appointed a super-radical leftist and super-special lawyer. He dismissed the ongoing investigations as part of the never-ending witch hunt and, true to form, pointed the finger elsewhere. If they’re going to investigate me, they have to investigate all these other presidents and they have to start right away, he said, saying Bill Clinton, George HW Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden should all be prosecuted. We were living in a very corrupt country right now, we never had anything like that, he said. Our elections are rigged, tainted and bad.

Some former prosecutors have criticized Smith’s nomination by Garlands, warning that it would delay Trump’s investigations and potentially allow him to campaign for president without being held accountable. It could also set a precedent that anyone under investigation who claims to be a candidate for political office deserves the appointment of a special advocate for their case. Others disagreed, saying Smith’s appointment would speed up the investigation because he wouldn’t be hampered by Justice Department bureaucracy.

In an interview last year, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, a longtime opponent of Trump, told me: We have to win this fight politically. For Democrats, last week’s midterm elections, in which many Trump-backed candidates lost their races, demonstrated again that it is possible to defeat Trump at the polls without criminal charges. Two impeachments and multiple investigations into his business practices have suggested that exposing Trump’s wrongdoings alone is not enough to discredit him politically. And as my colleague Amy Davidson Sorkin noted, even if Trump were convicted, he could still run for president.

Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University, told me that Garland’s painstaking efforts to show the Justice Department is politically neutral are unlikely to sway the opinions of Trump supporters at a time. deep political polarization. But those efforts could sway independents and moderates who declined to back Trump-backed election deniers midterm. Garlands and now Smithstask will ignore political considerations and resolve investigations as quickly and fairly as possible. It may not be known until the 2024 Republican presidential primaries whether the appointment of a special counsel or a possible criminal trial undermines or helps Trump. Part of it comes down to issues that have nothing to do with Garland, Somin said. It could be summed up in momentum [Ron] DeSantis or another Republican candidate generates against Trump. Media coverage of a Trump trial might be the best thing to happen to his campaign.

