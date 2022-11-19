Imran Khan uses long march to make COAS nomination controversial: Bilawal





Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a press conference. PID/File

KARACHI: Calling him a player in the anti-democratic game, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that PTI chairman Imran Khan was set to challenge the constitutional appointment of the army chief of staff (COAS).

Khan wants to argue over the critical appointment as well as the execution of the constitution through his protest policy, Bilawal said speaking to reporters in Islamabad.

“Khan’s long march has no democratic agenda behind it as he only wants to tie it to the nomination.”

Bilawal said he was warning Imran Khan and other forces to refrain from playing such games.

He said that only the prime minister of Pakistan is authorized to appoint the army chief and that we will support whoever our prime minister appoints as the new army chief of staff.

Bilawal advised Imran Khan to first let the prime minister decide the appointment and then descend on the federal capital with his cronies for a rally.

“The appointment process is due to start next week. It should allow the constitutional process to take its course. It can go by a week after the appointment of the army chief.”

He said Khan was mistaken in thinking his policy would survive if the democratic process was sabotaged.

On any possible resistance by President Arif Alvi to the appointment of COAS, Bilawal said that when the president was put on probation last time, he dissolved the legislatures unconstitutionally.

If President Alvi tried to prevent the appointment, there would be consequences.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said he did not believe the PTI Long March protest had “anything” to do with the postponement of Saudi crown Mohamad bin Salman.

He could have a minor role in sidelining the Saudi head of state, the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal said he carried out a motion of no confidence undertaken by the Constitution.

To avoid losing a vote of no confidence, Khan offered General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the outgoing COAS, a life extension, which he rejected, Bilawal said.

Spreading his flak on the PTI chief, Bilawal said Khan had plunged the country into an economic crisis and claimed the former prime minister was also conspiring to derail Pakistan’s loan deal with the IMF.

From the start [or our party] we are against protest sit-ins. So we used a democratic means to send the PTI government home, Bilawal said, adding that the PPP had defeated such conspiracies in the past and would do the same now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1011643-imran-khan-trying-to-controversialise-coas-appointment-through-long-march The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

