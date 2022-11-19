Putin issued stern warning against nuclear use as Xi Jinping turns his back on Russia | United Kingdom | New





Major General Chip Chapman shared his perspective on what happened at the G20 summit where Chinese President Xi Jinping gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a dire warning about threats to use nuclear weapons. The British military expert spoke about what happened at this week’s summit, which saw world leaders gather in Bali to discuss global economic and trade policy issues. Major General Chapman referred to Xi Jinping’s shocking condemnation of Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and said such a statement by the Chinese leader was significant. He said, however, that he did not believe Putin was in a position to step up his nuclear threats, but that he might in the future.

Major General Chip Chapman told Times Radio: “I don’t think it matters, you have an intercontinental ballistic missile force. And you have to test that force because rocket science is called that because that is difficult. “You know, rocket science is hard, it’s the opposite of what we heard this week from Putin. And I think one of the biggest things, again this week, happened at the top of the G20 in Bali. Major General Chip Chapman added: “When Xi first said the threat or use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is not acceptable. This is a reinforcement of January’s position, so c is the most important thing. “I don’t think we’re seeing an escalation right now in the rhetoric that’s just another part of nuclear extortion. Maybe Putin could do that in the future, but I don’t think let him be in that position at the moment. JUST IN: A ‘dead’ Christmas tree with lights pushed on sparks local reaction to the council

“And of course we haven’t seen any change in the posture of the Russian nuclear profile.” Earlier this month, President Xi met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz just in Beijing. The two presidents sat together for a diplomatic meeting to discuss geopolitical matters and talk about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has forged a strong alliance with China due to trade agreements binding the two nations. Putin has stepped up his threats to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and other Western countries in recent months. Despite their alliance, President Xi warned Putin against using such weapons. President Xi said, “The international community should[…]jointly opposing the use or threat of using nuclear weapons, advocating that nuclear weapons should not be used and nuclear wars should not be fought, in order to avoid a nuclear crisis in Eurasia. READ MORE: Imran Khan recalls ‘simple’ assassination attempt at protest

“As a vast and influential country, in times of change and turmoil, China and Germany should work together all the more, to make more contributions to world peace and development.” He added, “At present, the international situation is complex and volatile.” Major Chapman warned the West in late October that Putin might establish a program to escalate the ongoing war in Ukraine – and that by adding more troops to the Ukrainian border. He claimed the West had seen Russia use a similar strategy before the invasion. He told Times Radio at the time: “We’ve seen this before, so it happened before February 24. With the idea that 150,000 troops are on the border, there can only be a provocation.

There is an old Soviet refrain that went back to 1938, why are there so many troops in case of provocation? What if there is no provocation? How could there not be with so many troops? He added: “So they set the agenda for an escalation if they want to. And in the second part of that is information, so kind of like Lawrence of Arabia, they’re trying to arrange the minds of the enemy. “Then from their own nation supporting them, then from the spirits of enemy nations awaiting the verdict, and neutrals looking circle upon circle. That’s what they’re trying to do, that’s part of this notion of scaring people, by nuclear extortion to try to have moralists who see it as an aberration, which would be tantamount to trying to do diplomacy and thus cement the achievements of Russia. “Realists would say all wars are over, now is not the time, and strategists like me would say there can only be diplomacy after the Ukrainian victory.” READ NEXT

