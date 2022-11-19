Politics
Mike Bloomberg apologizes after Boris Johnson slams China
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has apologized to hundreds of Asian guests attending a business event in Singapore this week after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticized China for its authoritarianism.
Boris Johnson made the remarks during an after-dinner speech at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Tuesday, where he allegedly called China a “coercive autocracy” in front of around 500 Asian businessmen, investors and diplomats, according The Guardian.
Johnson reportedly told guests:
Let’s look at Russia and China. The two former communist tyrannies in which power was once again concentrated in the hands of a single ruler. Two monocultural states traditionally hostile to immigration and becoming increasingly nationalistic in their attitudes.
Two permanent members of the UN Security Council who support and help each other and who are prepared to show a frank disregard for the international rule of law, and two countries which, in the last year, have demonstrated the immense limits of their political systems by the disastrous mistakes they have made.
Considering that a majority of companies in Asian countries have a favorable relationship with China, Johnson’s remarks did not go down well. A guest said The Guardian:
Boris was generally funny and charming, but he was also quite belligerent in his criticism of a group of foreign governments, particularly China and Russia, which he described as coercive autocracies. In Britain, it would have been perfectly acceptable to target China. But in Asia, this was not the case.
“Boris was very, very critical. The speech was quite shocking. Obviously people felt uncomfortable. He used very undiplomatic language about China, at a conference in Asia. A former UK Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister should have been better informed,” another added.
Mike Bloomberg, who has a habit of coddling communist China to protect his business interests, apologized for the comments, saying Johnson’s words were “only his thoughts”. :
These were his thoughts and thoughts alone, not clarified in advance by anyone or shared with me personally. The Bloomberg Forums and NEFs are a diverse group of viewpoints, and the presentation was meant to be after-dinner entertainment rather than a serious discussion of important controversial and complex issues.
“And I’m sure you know, based on many years of interaction with us, that our respect for all points of view and those who serve in government is full and sincere,” he added. “To those of you who were upset and concerned by what the speaker said, you have my apologies.”
“And if you weren’t upset, maybe you enjoyed Boris Johnson, he is who he is, he’s very controversial but also very entertaining. He was trying to be fun rather than informative and serious, and I think we have to give him some credit for that,” he concluded.
A spokesman for the former prime minister did not apologize for his comments and said he would continue to criticize authoritarianism.
“Mr. Johnson is firm in his criticism of authoritarianism and autocracy, including in Russia and China, and will continue to be so. He will continue to make the case for freedom and democracy on the stage. world,” the spokesperson said.
Bloomberg had no further comment on this.
As Breitbart editor Alex Marlow describes in his book, breaking newsMike Bloomberg and his top associates in his media conglomerate “met regularly in Beijing with senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials and propagandists” for several years:
According to documents reviewed while researching this book, these propagandistsregulateBloomberg LP and control the extent to which the former Democratic mega-donor turned presidential candidatecan access the gigantic Chinese market. Michael Bloomberg himself has spoken favorably, even enthusiastically, of China, President Xi Jinping and other top officials in Beijing. Bloomberg LP apparently does a lot more business with China than its competitors.
Breitbart News reveals for the first time in American media images confirming the meetings. Meeting details, which appear here and inbreaking newswere originally published on an official Chinese state media website and have yet to appear in the US press.
In the book, I reveal the details of a year-long survey of corporate media that I conducted with a small team of researchers. Among the many bombshell books, I report how the American media are willing to curry favor with the Communist regime in China.
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) later told Breitbart News that Bloomberg helped China’s geopolitical rise while “making money in the Chinese market and using connections with Chinese communist parties “. She noted:
Chinese exports of consumer goods have increased during the pandemic. China took our jobs. They sent us this virus that crippled our economy. People are going home, and China has already cornered the PPE market, and then they’re increasing their exports of consumables to the US market because people are using those consumables more while they’re at home.
As reported by Frances Martel, international editor of Breitbart News, “China is currently believed to host the largest concentration camps in the world, housing between one and three million people in the western province of Xinjiang.”
“Most of those imprisoned are Uyghurs and other Turkish Muslims,” Martel noted. “Survivors say they suffered indoctrination, torture, slavery and other abuses. China says concentration camps are “vocational training centers”.
