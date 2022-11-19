Lawyer’s quip has CJP wondering if Imran ‘wants to break the law’ – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: As the Supreme Court debated on Friday whether PTI Chairman Imran Khan would break the law on his long march to the capital, the High Court in Islamabad observed that the administration is empowered to grant permission of a jalsa, but the decision must be taken in accordance with the fundamental rights of assembly and without hindering the freedom of movement of citizens.

While hearing a federal government contempt case against the PTI leadership, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial asked Salman Akram Raja, the former Prime Minister’s lawyer: would you expect him (Imran Khan) to break the law?

The sighting came as the lawyer, in response to Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Aamir Rehmans’ earlier suggestion to the court to ask the PTI to hold the rally peacefully, said he had no specific instructions to that effect. regard.

Leading a bench of five SC judges, the CJP observed that in contempt cases the court cannot issue any direction and referred to Judge Yahya Afridi’s November 8 dissenting note in the case. of contempt in which the judge had expressed his reservations about the issue. of directives to the Inspector General of Punjab regarding the recording of an FIR of the Wazirabad shooting incident in which Imran Khan was also injured.

IHC CJ seeks the balance between the right of parties to assemble and the free movement of citizens

At the start of the hearing, government lawyer Salman Aslam Butt told the SC bench that on behalf of the Home Office he had provided a statement with newspaper clippings and a USB drive containing clips and screenshots of Twitter accounts of various PTI leaders.

He claimed the contents of the USB depicted the party leaders’ intent to reach D-Chowk on May 25 instead of being confined to the ground between Sectors H-9 and G-9 despite court rulings against that.

He said Imran Khan said in his response that he could not receive the court order in time due to jammers around him, but the content showed he and other party leaders were in contact with each other via cell phones and even gave interviews to different TV stations. and share messages on Twitter.

Judge Ijaz-ul-Ahsan observed that it would be better if copies of the USB drive were provided to the Respondents, which were immediately provided to Salman Akram Raja in the courtroom.

The CJP observed that the court expected Imran Khan to respond to the content and then he would consider what to do. He also asked the government if they would like to respond to the detailed statement from the PTI leaders, provided a few days ago.

You should be aware of the fact that the Supreme Court is ultimately very cautious in exercising this [contempt] jurisdiction, but at the same time the court is also aware that its orders are not disobeyed, observed the CJP, adding that the court did not want to make an advance order.

Come back to us if necessary (in case of any eventuality during the long walk), he said.

Freedom of movement

Separately, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, while hearing identical petitions regarding the upcoming PTI sit-in in Islamabad, observed that the administration of the capital must not allow the blocking of roads and would be required to balance the right of a political party to hold a public procession. with the right of free movement of citizens.

The petition filed by the PTI leader, Ali Nawaz Awan, requested permission to hold a rally in Islamabad, while the plea of ​​the local traders was against the PTI protest.

Islamabad Attorney General Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon and Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal appeared in court.

Attorney Duggal told the court that PTI’s request for permission to detain Jalsa on November 3 became unsuccessful since the date has already expired.

AAG Jadoon argued that the candidate was still unclear as to when he was requesting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the rally.

Judge Farooq observed that the court cannot suggest the location of a public demonstration as it is at the discretion of the district administration who may grant permission for D-Chowk or Fatima Jinnah Park, adding that the Commissioner’s office is also empowered to establish conditions, rules and regulations of the procession.

The IHC Chief Justice pointed out to the PTI lawyer that the long march had blocked GT road, highway and other roads at different places and advised the party to be responsible in their actions .

Islamabad Police have submitted a report to the court on intelligence reports that there may be another assassination attempt against Imran Khan.

The IHC Chief Justice said the district administration should also keep this aspect in mind and it is the duty of the government and the state to protect the life of every citizen.

Posted in Dawn, November 19, 2022

