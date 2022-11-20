The original intentions of a woman who was desperate to break through Pasprampes revealed, President Jokowi said it was the moment of the incident

Otomania.com – Desperate woman’s original intentions to break through Pasprampes revealed, President Jokowi said This was the moment of the incident.

Viral on social networks a video showing a woman running towards the car of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

It turned out that the original intention of the woman who was desperate to break through the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) guard was that she wanted to shake hands with President Joko Widodo.

Launching from Kompas.com, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung explained the incident of a woman who was desperate to break into Paspampres because she wanted to shake hands with President Joko Widodo while driving through the Denpasar area of Bali, Thursday (17/11/2022).

When the incident happened, Pramono Anung was in the same car as President Joko Widodo.

“I want to explain the events in Bali. Besides, when it happened, I was in the car with the president,” Pramono said.

“There was a woman who interrupted the series of the president by wanting to shake hands and at the same time the person concerned asked for a t-shirt from the president”, he explained.

According to Pramono, when shaking hands with the Head of State, the woman’s hand would not let go because of her love for President Joko Widodo.

It was then that the President asked the Paspampres not to exaggerate by chasing the woman.

