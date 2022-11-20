Imran Khan recalls gruesomely simple assassination attempt at protest | World | New





Imran Khan recalled the gruesomely “simple” assassination attempt on him at a rally in Pakistan. Pakistan’s former prime minister was shot in the leg as he led supporters on a protest march earlier this month.

One person was killed and at least 10 injured in the attack on his convoy.

Mr Khan had accused current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and an army general of plotting to assassinate him.

However, all denied the allegation.

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Mr Khan spoke about the incident in detail.

He told the publication: “It was a simple assassination attempt.

“When the shooter fired, there was a man standing in the street [next to him] and this young supporter, he put his hand on the gun and so rather than hitting my chest, the bullets hit my legs.

“It caused my legs to collapse.

“There was a second shooter but then the bullets went over my head.”

While tending to his injuries, surgeons removed three bullets lodged in his left leg.

However, a bullet that hit his right shin required a debilitating cast and it will be a month before he regains full mobility.

Blaming Mr Sharif, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan claimed he knew his successor and his allies were plotting to have him killed, saying he had been told by an ISI friendly source that the The country’s current Prime Minister would try to pass off an organized assassination attempt as if it had been carried out by a rogue Islamic fundamentalist.

He said: “They have already tried other means. To get me disqualified [from politics] in court cases, terrorism charges, I have about 25 cases against me right now.

“But, those cases were failing and as my support grew, I knew my life would be in danger.”

Mr Khan is optimistic about his chances of being re-elected next year.

Video footage showed him and his followers on a shipping container being towed by a truck before a burst of gunfire was heard.

Mr. Khan is then seen ducking, as those around him try to cover him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1698677/imran-khan-assassination-attack-pakistan-latest-news-ont

