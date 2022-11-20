Conservative criticism of Trudeau after Xi rebuke reveals deeper ties to party than country

As much as Canada’s freedom-loving conservatives seem to loathe Justin Trudeau, you’d think they’d at least take his side when it came to a public dispute with a literal dictator. But as his recent confrontation with Chinese President Xi Jinping revealed, the negative partisanship that seems to define Canadian politics in 2022 knows no bounds. Worse, it often blinds sufferers to reality. Xi’s regime, after all, is one that conservative pundits and politicians have regularly (and often fairly fairly) criticized the Trudeau government for being too comfortable with. More recently, they demanded (again, fairly) an investigation into alleged foreign interference by China in Canadian democracy, which includes a “clandestine network” of at least 11 federal candidates running in the 2019 election. . As Global reported last week, “the alleged election interference network included members of both the Liberal and Conservative parties, according to sources with knowledge of the memoirs.” And yet, when video When Xi and Trudeau clashed on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the conservatives seemed to practically support the dictator. The ironic name “Proud Canada” said it sounded like “an employee being reprimanded by his boss”, and asked “Why does Trudeau have to embarrass our country every time he goes out in public?” Get daily news from Canadian National Observer The Toronto Sun splashed the event on its front page with the suggestion that “‘Little Potato’ Justin Trudeau needs to get tougher on the world stage after getting rid of the Chinese Xi.” And former Conservative MP Bob Saroya, who represented Markham-Unionville from 2015 to 2021, tweeted“It’s hard to see the prime minister running backstage after being publicly humiliated by President Xi.” But is that really what happened? As British comedian John Cleese tweeted“I am intrigued by the report on Xi’s exchange with Trudeau. ‘Xi scolds Trudeau’… What about the ‘dictator complains to a democratically elected leader’?”

Xi’s complaints, meanwhile, were about a “leak” of their conversation – a leak that took the form of the standard diplomatic reading that accompanies every meeting between Canada’s prime minister and another world leader. “In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue”, Trudeau Told Xi. “We will continue to work together constructively, but there will be things we will not agree on.” And while there’s been plenty of discussion online about Trudeau’s apparent weakness in body language, that’s not how those who follow him closely have read it. As the Toronto Starby Susan Delacourt Noted, “A careful watch of the video shows Trudeau nodding politely until he realizes through the translator that he is being reprimanded. The prime minister then fixes his gaze directly on Xi and draws closer to the Chinese leader – something Trudeau often does when confronted or challenged. As Delacourt wrote, Trudeau made the famous this during his first official visit with US President Donald Trump in February 2017.

You would think that Canadians who define themselves by their unwavering devotion to freedom and free markets would rally, however reluctantly, behind their democratically elected leader rather than a foreign dictator. But this obvious contradiction, which puts their supporters well ahead of their patriotic loyalties, is not new to politics. During Trump’s 2016 presidential race, members of the Republican Party began to adjust their long-held views on Russia in accordance with their new leader’s curiously warm relationship with his leader. While only 10% of Republicans had a favorable opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin in July 2014, that number had almost quadruple to 37% in December 2016. In 2022, Putin was more popular among Republicans than Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the entire Democratic Party. Choose your side carefully. The spat between Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping is a clash between liberal democracy and authoritarian dictatorship. @maxfawcett writes for @NatObserver #cdnpoli #opinion This is the very definition of putting party before country, and it obscures the fact that the real fight right now is between liberal democracies and authoritarian dictatorships. This is most obviously playing out in Ukraine, but there are a number of other areas, from China’s growing military assertiveness and designs on Taiwan, to key mineral supply chains that will help drive the transition. energy, where parochial partisanship stands in the way. more important conversations. These conversations are about what Canada’s relationship with China can and should look like in the years to come. They should also include an analysis of the missteps the Trudeau government has made on this file in the past, those that revolve around its over-optimism about China’s willingness to engage with the West and its values. As a small country with less financial and military clout, Canada cannot afford to be divided by thoughtful partisanship on an issue like this, especially when hostile foreign powers like China and Russia will only too happy to exploit this division. Until the Canadian conservative movement is able to shake off its addiction to hating Justin Trudeau, these important conversations will be hard to have.