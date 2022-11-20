The Perils for Trump, Garland and Special Counsel Smith in Washington’s New Legal Arms Race





There seemed to be enough torpedoes in the water in Washington this week that you could cross the Potomac without getting your feet wet. On Capitol Hill, the new House Republican majority announced a series of court-ready investigations against President Biden and administration officials. At the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate former President Trump for possible crimes ranging from the 2020 election to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot to the documents controversy. of Mar-a-Lago.

It was all reminiscent of the movie “The Lord of War”, in which a fictional arms dealer warns that “the problem with arms dealers who go to war is that there is no shortage of ammunition”. The same goes for rival government officials who have no shortage of subpoenas.

In this atmosphere of politically and mutually assured destruction, there are immediate threats to the three main combatants:

Attorney General Garland

When announcing the appointment of Jack Smith to investigate Trump, Garland explained that “based on recent developments, including the announcement by former presidents that he is a candidate for president in the upcoming election, and incumbent presidents have also declared their intention to be a candidate”. , I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel.

However, in arguing for a special counsel for Trump, Garland may have brought charges against himself for refusing to appoint a special counsel for Biden in the Hunter Biden scandal. Garland’s department is investigating potential wrongdoing that may implicate the other listed candidate, President Biden, in the Hunter Biden case. This investigation should examine numerous alleged references to the president using codenames such as “The Big Guy” in the context of receiving levies on foreign transactions and other benefits. Yet Garland has refused to appoint a special counsel in an investigation that not only could prove highly embarrassing to the president but, some of us believe, could also implicate him.

Congressional Democrats have voted repeatedly to block an investigation into this alleged multimillion-dollar influence peddling by the Biden family. House Republicans are now set to look into these foreign deals and how the Justice Department may have blocked or slowed down any investigation ahead of the 2020 election.

As the appointment of a special counsel helps insulate Garland from allegations of using his department for political purposes on any Trump charges, he could soon face new challenges, including possible contempt dismissals. whether Biden officials or Democrats refuse to provide information or testimony to Republican House investigators. . Garland departed sharply from previous cases in which the Justice Department largely declined to pursue such contempt dismissals; he has been very active in prosecuting Trump officials who have failed to cooperate with Congress. He can now be asked to show the same willingness to prosecute those who obstruct or challenge House Republican investigations.

Former President Trump

The biggest threat clearly faces Trump himself. His announced intention to run for president in 2024 may have expedited the appointment of a special advocate. Pending a possible indictment, Trump may have wanted to cast the optics as a vendetta against a declared opponent of Biden before his administration took a major step toward prosecution. Instead, it likely sealed the need for a special advocate.

Trump has previously said the move was political and said he will not “participate” in an investigation.

A special advocate could speed work on controversies such as Mar-a-Lago, which have been under investigation for months and have already secured testimony before a grand jury. For Trump, having a special advocate in charge, rather than an attorney general, may prove even more precarious. Some of the potential charges of unlawful transfer or possession of classified material have historically resulted in relatively minor charges. If that investigation provides the basis for a charge of obstruction or misdemeanors, Garland might have been inclined to use his discretion to drop charges and avoid political disruption or bias issues. In contrast, after the expense and effort of setting up his office, a special advocate may feel less inclined to overlook an actionable offense. The majority of those charged by former special counsel Robert Mueller faced relatively minor charges and served short prison sentences.

Trump will also face practical hurdles. Prosecutors usually start with the fruit at hand in an organization, to coerce people into cooperating by threatening criminal prosecution. On issues such as obstruction, Trump would not have acted alone; there were staff and attorneys who made what the FBI claims were knowingly false or misleading statements. These people must now be considered by Trump’s attorney to have potential conflicts of interest, including his former attorney. The only way to avoid conflict or vulnerabilities is to bring together largely new personnel who were not involved in either the January 6 episodes or the Mar-a-Lago episode.

This is the difference between “participating” in a personal excursion and a criminal investigation: the latter does not depend on your participation.

Special Advisor Smith

Smith faces the unenviable task of investigating a presidential candidate less than two years before the election. Given the advanced stage of past investigations, he could file a complaint before September 5, 2024 (or about 60 days before the election, per Justice Department guidelines for election-year filings). It is unlikely, however, that any charges against Trump will go to trial at this time.

However, Smith’s first test will be avoiding the early mistakes of a predecessor, Mueller.

Like Smith, Mueller was seen as a natural choice as special counsel, given his extensive experience as a career prosecutor. However, Mueller’s investigation was undermined by his selection of a team beginning with his top aide, Andrew Weissmann, a controversial prosecutor who has been accused of political bias. The investigation was further undermined by FBI personnel, including Special Agent Peter Strzok, who was later removed from the team and fired by the Justice Department; Strzok has since filed a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Smith can avoid sparking a similar explosive thread by selecting a team defined by his prior professional expertise, not his past political opinions or associations.

He must also be wary of creative avenues to indict Trump. Smith was part of the prosecution team that convicted former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell (R) on federal corruption charges in 2014. The Supreme Court unanimously overturned that conviction as pushing the law over- past its breaking point. If Smith is going to be the first prosecutor to indict a former president, he must do so with hard evidence of an indisputable crime.

It’s time to make smarter choices about petty crimes Will Congress kill the push for data privacy?

Only one thing is certain in all of this: it will not end well.

As both sides load up on personnel and subpoenas, the start of the 2024 campaign season has all the ingredients for all-out bloodshed. Both sides will enjoy broad support to realize their respective narratives and there will be no shortage of legal weapons in this war of political attrition.

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.

