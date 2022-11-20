India and Indonesia will strengthen their bilateral relations in the coming years

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 19 (ANI): India and Indonesia, maritime neighbors and strategic partners, have maintained civilizational ties for more than two thousand years. The two countries enjoy excellent relations and these relations have enormous potential for development in the years to come.

India and Indonesia are democratic countries and have pluralistic societies where different religions, ethnic groups and cultures coexist and live in harmony. From their struggles for freedom against their colonial masters in the 1940s, India and Indonesia have helped each other and remained close friends.

“Relations between India and Indonesia are strong during good and bad times. In 2018, when Indonesia was hit by an earthquake, we immediately launched Operation Samudra Maitri,” the official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a gathering of Indian Diaspora living in Indonesia and friends. from India to Indonesia to Bali on Tuesday.

“That year when I arrived in Jakarta, I had said that India and Indonesia might be 90 nautical miles apart, but in reality we are not 90 nautical miles but 90 nautical miles,” Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi mentioned Odisha’s Bali Jatra, a sea voyage from Odisha to Bali in Indonesia in the past, an annual trade fair on the banks of the Mahanadi River in Cuttack to commemorate the state’s rich maritime history .

“When Indonesians see photos of this year’s Bali Jatra on the internet, they will be proud and happy. Due to the COVID-related issues, some obstacles have arisen. After several years, Bali JatraMahotsav is celebrated on a large scale with a massive turnout in Odisha,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country, hasn’t stopped Indonesia from embracing the Ramayana in a unique way – each interpretation merits careful study and analysis. The performers of the famous Ramayana ballet at Prambanan Temple in Central Java are all Muslims.

Indian epics – the Ramayana and Mahabarata – play an important role in Indonesian culture and history and are popular among Indonesians today.

Prambanan is one of the largest temple complexes in Southeast Asia which has different types of statues and reliefs. This temple complex is located in the village of Prambanan, near Yogyakarta, in the regency of Klaten in Central Java.

The Prambanan temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1991, is the second largest Hindu temple in Southeast Asia after the Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia. He is also known as Rara Jonggrang or Lara Jonggrang.

The Prambanan temple complex, dedicated to Lord Shiva, was built around 856 AD. It was built by King Rakai Pikatan of the Sanjaya Dynasty of the Medang Kingdom in Central Java. But it was not completed during his period but completed the construction work in 856 AD by his successor King Loka Pala.

Prambanan has many types of landforms which produce various stories and symbols. The story of Rama-Sinta is the one depicted in the Prambanan relief. There are also other reliefs in Prambanan temples, such as the mystical bird Garuda which is depicted as half human and half bird. Garuda is the national symbol of the Indonesian state.

There are three main temples – the temples of Vishnu, Brahma and Shiva – in the Prambanan temple complex, which symbolize Trimurti in Hindu belief.

Each temple faces east and is adjacent to the accompanying temple facing west. Nandini for Shiva, Swan for Brahma and Garuda for Vishnu. Additionally, there are 2 flank temples, 4 kelir temples, and 4 corner temples. Meanwhile, the second court has 224 temples. The main temples of the Prambanan complex rise up to 47 meters, which is five meters higher than the Buddhist temple of Borobodur, in Yogyakarta.

Indonesia’s fascination with the Ramayana is not new – the country has drawn inspiration from both the Ramayana of Sage Valmiki and the Ramayana of the Tamil poet Kamban and thus the Ramayana remains in the imagination and cultural milieu. from the country.

Not only the Prambanan temple, but many Hindu temples are also found on the islands of Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan and Bali. Bali is currently a Hindu-majority island in Indonesia. Many Sanskrit language inscriptions in Pallava script have been found in various places in Indonesia. We can also visit the National Museum of Jakarta to find various amazing archaeological evidences of Indonesian history. In front of the museum, you can see the magnificent statue of Arjuna’s chariot in Jakarta.

From the 3rd century to the 16th century, we had many Hindu-Buddhist kingdoms all over Indonesia. To this day, Indonesia uses many expressions of Sanskrit, and the Hindu names of Ramayana and Mahabarata are very common throughout the country. Indonesian state ideology Pancasila (five principles), state motto BhinnekaTinggalIka (unity in diversity) and Indonesian navy slogan JalasvevaJayamahai (on the sea we are glorious) are some of the Sanskrit expressions in Indonesia.

Bollywood movies and Indian yoga are very popular in Indonesia.

Cultural admiration is not a one-way street. However, Indians are also closely related to Indonesian culture, including Balinese Hindu culture. When visiting Java and Bali in 1927, Indian Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore was so enamored with Bali that he said, “Wherever I go on the island, I see God.”

In 1950, Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hailed Bali as the “Morning of the World”.

Nehru and Indonesia’s first President Sukarno worked together to organize the famous Bandung Afro-Asian Conference in 1955, which led to the creation of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in 1961.

In 1991, India adopted its “Looking East Policy” to engage more with Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia. Under the leadership of the dynamic Prime Minister Modi, India adopted its “Act East Policy” to further strengthen India’s ties with Southeast Asian countries.

India-Indonesia relations peaked in 2018 when Modi visited Indonesia. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Modi flew kites in National Monument Square (Monas) in a personal affection between the two leaders. Many important agreements have been signed to improve relations.

In 2016, Jokowi visited India to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. He also visited India in January 2018 to attend the India-ASEAN Summit.

Economic relations between India and Indonesia have grown by leaps and bounds. Indonesia has become India’s second largest trading partner in the ASEAN region after Singapore. Bilateral trade between India and Indonesia has grown from USD 6.9 billion in 2007 to USD 21.01 billion in 2021.

With its $17.93 billion in exports to India in the first nine months of this year, Indonesia made history by making India its fourth largest export destination in the world. Total two-way trade in the first nine months of this year hit a record $25.46 billion.

India is Indonesia’s largest buyer of crude palm oil, as well as a major importer of coal, minerals, rubber, pulp and paper, and hydrocarbon reserves. Indonesia buys refined petroleum products, corn, commercial vehicles, telecommunications equipment, oilseeds, animal feed, cotton, steel products and plastics from India. India also exports bulk pharmaceuticals and formulations to Indonesia.

India’s cumulative direct foreign direct investment has reached over $20 billion. In the future, more Indian investments will come to Indonesia.

The two countries have set a trade target of $50 billion by 2025. Given the growing ties, including economic ones, this target can easily be achieved.

In the defense sector, the two countries work closely together. Each year they organize Samudra Shakti, a bilateral maritime exercise, and Garuda Shakti, a joint military exercise. Indonesia has significantly stepped up its naval cooperation with India, including joint exercises and port visits by warships, as part of Jakarta’s focus on maritime security in the Indian Ocean.

What is needed now is a futuristic strategic dimension to cement these soft power relationships into civilizational pillars.

People-to-people contacts between India and Indonesia need to be strengthened. Indian tourists can visit beautiful Indonesia to see Hindu-Buddhist cultural and historical relics.

In 2019, around 657,000 Indian tourists visited Indonesia. This figure could be doubled in the coming years given the potential of Indonesian tourism.

Indian tourists will feel at home if they visit Indonesia.

On Wednesday, Jokowi formally handed over the G20 presidency to Modi. India will be the G20 chair in 2023. Jokowi said Indonesia fully supports India’s G20 chair.

India-Indonesia ties are currently booming and could reach new strategic heights in the years to come. (ANI)