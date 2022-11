Politics should lead to mutual benefits, Turkish minister tells Asian political parties

ISTANBUL The main goal of politics should be development and mutual benefit, Turkey’s culture and tourism minister said Saturday at a conference of Asian political parties in Istanbul. Addressing the 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said, “The main objective of international politics and policies should focus on cooperation, mutual benefits, development and success. He pointed out that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s slogan that “the world is bigger than five” was “not a political slogan, (but) it is a fact”. The Justice and Development Party (AK) of Türkiye is hosting the 11th General Assembly of ICAPP, which started on Thursday evening and will end on Saturday. About 70 political parties from 33 Asian countries, including China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Cambodia and South Korea, are participating in the three-day event. Ersoy said that Turkey will commemorate its 100th anniversary of the founding of the republic next year, “history records the achievements of a political movement that has never compromised on this will over the past 20 years and a national will which is united behind it”. “President Erdogan,” Ersoy told the conference, “has been the strongest advocate that no problem in the world is unsolvable as long as we embrace and glorify humanity without discriminating against any religion, language, race or culture. “Unilateral gain, an interest-driven approach, and an insatiable thirst for power and wealth serve not the future of the world and humanity, but its chaos and disaster. If this planet is set on fire, eventually the first to strike the match will also burn,” the Turkish minister warned. Recalling Türkiye’s successes in tourism and cultural heritage, Ersoy said, “Türkiye’s global visitor numbers will end this year at the same level or slightly above the levels of 2019 – which previously held the record.” “As a result, Turkey is once again revising its 2022 target upwards from 47 million to 50 million visitors and from $37 billion in revenue to $44 billion,” he said. Party representatives and approximately 200 guests from international organizations will deliver speeches on “The Role of Political Parties in Enhancing Dialogue for Global Peace, Prosperity and Cooperation” and adopt a declaration at the end of the conference. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is also expected to address the participants. The conference, which has been held once every two years since 2000 when it was launched in the Philippines, was scheduled to be held in Turkey two years ago but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Russia party hosted the 10th General Assembly in Moscow in 2018. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

