Trump to head for 2024 GOP nomination – Rolling Stone





Murdoch’s media empire mocks him. The old donors abandon it. Establishment Republicans and even former allies denounce him. Some state primary polls no longer favor him. And yet, despite the avalanche of attacks, Donald Trump remains the overwhelming favorite to win the 2024 Republican nomination. He is also, as he has been since the day he reluctantly left the White House, at worst the second most likely person to be president of all of these United States in 2025.

Ever since Trump walked out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2021 — after denying losing the election and fomenting an insurrection to overturn the results — a certain kind of political commentator has wanted to dismiss that reality. They would call him “the old guy” on Twitter, as if refusing to mention his name would force him into obscurity. They applauded every legal issue that arose, believing that finally Trump would get the justice he so long deserved. Then came the 2022 midterm elections, when many Trump-backed candidates — especially those who echoed his self-soothing fake claims about the 2020 election — lost. Finally, Trump will be seen by everyone as the loser that he is, they Mastodon-ed.

But outside of a sudden health problem — not an impossibility for an obese man approaching 80 — it’s very difficult to paint a picture of how Trump doesn’t win the Republican nomination. Even if you can barely sketch it, it’s nearly impossible to do without depicting it, which lowers the GOP’s chances of winning the White House in 2024.

The truth is, as Trump’s political orbit has told anyone who will listen, when Trump entered the Republican presidential primary in 2015, he was ruthlessly mocked by Murdoch’s media empire, almost no No major donor backed him, establishment Republicans wouldn’t get anywhere near him, and he wasn’t even in the GOP primary polls.

He is in a much better position today than he was then. Unlike 2015, there is a swath of many Republicans and commentators now denouncing him as a “loser” praising him in almost religious terms for the “great” job he has done as president. The one guy some state polls supposedly show him losing to — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — has released perhaps the most humiliating ad in campaign history. During his bid for the Florida GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2018, DeSantis used his wife and children to bond with Trump by salivating over him, even going so far as to dress his newborn baby in a jumpsuit.” Make America Great Again”. Forget creating new campaign ads, Trump will just play this one on repeat.

In 2015, Trump may have instinctively suspected that the backbone of the Republican Party was as solid as jelly and, even if he protested his takeover, he would eventually relent once he won the GOP nomination. Now he knows for sure. Remember all those donors who funded anti-Trump SuperPACs in the 2015 GOP primary, denouncing Trump in the harshest terms? In the end, almost all turned to Trump, with the son of one even becoming assistant cabinet secretary. Remember all the GOP senators who said Trump was unfit to be president? Everyone, almost one person, finally bent at least one knee.

As for Murdoch’s media empire, Trump didn’t need it to win in 2015. Just as the New York Post mocks Trump now, it mocked Trump in 2015. As Trump aspires to Roger Ailes’ days at Fox News, Fox News is arguably a much friendlier place for him now, with prime-time programming that has Laura Ingraham as opposed to Megyn Kelly. Many critics of Trump in 2015 on Fox News eventually became fanboys, presumably to maintain their status, and the most prominent of those who did not appear to have been purged by Fox News, particularly after the 2020 election.

Perhaps more importantly, Trump has leverage. I don’t think even his harshest critics would doubt Trump’s sincerity if he threatened to quit the party if he didn’t win the GOP nomination. Almost every major election Trump has lost, he says, was rigged — from the 2016 Iowa caucus to the 2020 presidential election — so who in the world believes he would admit defeat and rally his followers behind Ron DeSantis if he somehow lost the GOP primary for him? Trump doesn’t believe his brand can admit defeat. He prefers to save face by claiming that DeSantis rigged the election, even at the expense of the GOP’s presidential chances in 2024. Everyone knows that.

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, who admits he was wrong like many experts predicting Trump’s death before, says he’s confident in his prediction of political death this time. Among the reasons he cites is that Trump is “finally being let down by many of his usually tireless apologists and enablers in the right-wing media,” citing criticism, not repudiation, from several political commentators who generally support Trump. For one thing, some of the commentators he cites were once outspoken critics of Trump who only boarded the Trump Train when Trump won the GOP nomination. But this is not the key point. The key point is that the big poobahs of right-wing punditocracy don’t matter! Trump’s early supporters, Ann Coulter and, for a time, even Steve Bannon, abandoned Trump during his presidency, and no one in Trump’s base seemed to notice, let alone care. If Victor Davis Hanson drops Trump in 2024, I assure you that very few people voting for Trump in the GOP primary will care. I also assure you that he will be back very soon when it becomes clear that Trump is going to win. Tendency

Watching all these pundits say Trump is toast is like Groundhog Day. As the original Never Trumper who covered Trump’s rise and saw people I respected bend a knee to Trump in order to maintain their relevance within GOP or media circles, I sincerely hope that’s true this time, but it certainly isn’t. Trump will most likely win the 2024 Republican nomination with much greater ease than he won the 2016 GOP nomination — and he’ll be in a recession then after winning the White House in 2025. I think that’s is a terrible prospect for the health of our liberal democracy. system, but it does us no good to reject reality out of desire.

Jamie Weinstein is the host of The Jamie Weinstein Show podcast and founding partner of JMW Productions and JMW Strategies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/political-commentary/donald-trump-2024-primary-winner-1234633757/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos