Make Boris Johnson the Tory president, say Red Wall MPs

Politics
Boris Johnson’s allies are calling for him to be named party chairman to help the Tories win the next election.
Tory MPs from ‘red wall’ constituencies believe he is the only person who can help turn the party’s situation around.
The former prime minister is facing a Commons privileges committee hearing which will assess whether he misled MPs when he said there were no lockdown parties at the n ° 10.
If the investigation ends without a sanction, Mr Johnson could then return to frontline politics, with his supporters suggesting he lead the party’s election strategy.
MPs told the Mail on Sunday that Mr Johnson, who won an overwhelming majority of 80 Commons seats in December 2019, had held meetings with his party supporters in recent weeks.
A former minister said last night: ‘Boris is the most recognizable politician in the country. He has the ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He’s a huge figure and the party’s greatest electoral asset.
While Rishi Sunak is unlikely to want to make his former boss and rival party chairman, he could come under pressure from Tory MPs.
A Johnson ally said: “There has been no rebound in the polls since Rishi took over.” There was a socialist budget, which was terrible, and now people are starting to rebel. People are sensitive to the idea of Boris becoming president. The red wall deputies know he is the man who can win.
A Tory MP for Red Wall said: ‘I think people would receive Boris gratefully on the campaign trail and in their constituencies, so I can see why it would be suggested, although I don’t know if he would be interested.
Mr Johnson said he would support the new government but focus on issues close to his heart, including Ukraine and leveling Britain.
He has no intention of leaving Parliament and may therefore take on a role in the future.
After stepping down from the leadership race last month, he said: “I think I have a lot to offer, but I’m afraid it’s just not the right time.”
