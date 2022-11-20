What is a special advocate and why will Donald Trump be investigated? | donald trump





On Friday, when announcing the appointment of Jack Smith as special adviser to oversee investigations into Donald Trump’s alleged election subversion and the preservation of the White House archives, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said said the selection would ensure independence and accountability in particularly sensitive cases.

So why did Garland take this step against the former president?

What is a special tip?

Special advocates are usually very experienced federal prosecutors. According to Department of Justice regulations, a special advocate is appointed when an Attorney General determines that a criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted, but an investigation or prosecution of that person or matter by an office of the United States Attorney or a litigation division of the [justice department] present a conflict of interest or other extraordinary circumstances.

An Attorney General must therefore determine that it is in the public interest to appoint an outside special advocate.

Have these criteria been met?

Garland says yes.

Trump’s attempts to undo his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, including inciting the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, have been documented extensively. His retention of White House records, many of which are classified, was established through an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago resort, among other incidents.

But such questions are certainly politically sensitive. Citing recent developments, including Trump’s announcement that he is running for president again and Bidens declared his intention to be a candidate as well, Garland said he concluded it was in the best interest public to appoint a special advocate.

This, Garland said, would underscore the department’s commitment to independence and accountability in particularly sensitive areas. It also allows prosecutors and agents to pursue their work expeditiously and to make decisions that are unquestionably guided only by the facts and the law.

How do special tips work?

Describing how Smith will work quickly and thoroughly, Garland cited departmental regulations: Although the special advocate is not subject to the day-to-day supervision of a departmental official, he must comply with departmental regulations, procedures and policies.

Are special advocates completely independent?

No. The regulations also state that the Attorney General can demand an explanation of any action taken and order that it not be continued. If this happens, the Attorney General must notify Congress. Special advocates and their staff are also subject to departmental disciplinary procedures.

Who can fire a special advocate?

The regulations state that a special advocate can only be disciplined or removed from office by the personal action of the attorney general. He or she may do so for misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest, or for any other valid reason, including violation of Service policies. The Attorney General informs the Special Prosecutor in writing of the specific reason.

Wasn’t Robert Mueller a special adviser?

It was. Appointed in May 2017, the former FBI director investigated Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and related issues, including Trump-Moscow ties.

Didn’t Trump try to fire him?

Trump did. But only the Attorney General can do that, so it didn’t work. Attempts to get rid of Mueller were among the examples of potential obstruction of justice that Mueller exposed.

Wasn’t there another special tip?

Yes. Trump’s second attorney general, William Barr, appointed John Durham to investigate Justice Department activities that gave rise to the Russia probe. Durham’s work now appears to be complete, without having produced any major indictments. The two cases he brought to court ended in acquittals.

What happens when a special tip is over?

The Attorney General decides how to proceed. In the Muellers case, critics say, Barr twisted the special advocates’ findings in order to let Trump off the hook. Whether he gets away with it this time will depend on Garland.

