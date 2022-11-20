Jokowi opens Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah congresses in Surakarta





TEMPO.CO, Surakarta -President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Saturday opened the 48th congress of the Muslim organization Muhammadiyah and its women’s wing, Aisyiyah, in Surakarta, Central Java. “Praise be to God, I am grateful. I am happy and honored to attend the Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah congresses this morning. of the opening. ceremony at the Manahan stadium. The president said he decided to return early from Bangkok, Thailand, where he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to attend the organization’s congress. “The APEC summit should not conclude until this afternoon, but to respect the invitation of Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah, I decided to come back earlier,” Jokowi remarked. In his address, the President expressed his gratitude for the contributions of Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah, with their own 120 hospitals and 235 health clinics, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia. “Praise God, Indonesia is among several countries that have successfully controlled the COVID-19 pandemic. We are also among the countries that have recorded the most vaccinations,” he noted. The president said Indonesia had managed to maintain its economy and control inflation at a rate of 5.7 percent, lower than some major economies. “Praise God, Indonesia’s economic performance is also good as we recorded a growth of 5.72% in the third quarter of 2022. Our trade also increased by 58%,” Jokowi said. Despite successes in balancing pandemic control and economic recovery, Jokowi stressed that Indonesia should brave potential threats from ongoing international conflicts that are causing global crises. To maintain positive economic growth, the President affirmed that the government will pursue its national transformation programs, including empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “We no longer need to export raw materials that have been tracked for decades. We need to downstream our industry to create added value. We also need to encourage our MSMEs to upgrade through digitalization and inclusion in digital platforms to create new jobs and added value.” Jokowi stress. The 48th Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah Congress is taking place in Surakarta, Central Java from November 18-20, 2022. The congress will deliberate on accountability reports of Muhammadiyah leaders during the 2012-2022 term, Muhammadiyah programs during the 2022 period -2027, and strategic questions on Islam. BETWEEN Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1658893/jokowi-opens-muhammadiyah-aisyiyah-congresses-in-surakarta

