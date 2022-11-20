Greek and Israeli defense ministers stress importance of relations

Politics
BEIRUT: A recent court drama in which a judge offered to pay bail for two destitute brothers, who were arrested over a financial dispute, has served to highlight the impact of the economic crisis Lebanese on children.
The arrested duo, who collect and sell tin cans and scrap metal on the streets and landfills for a living, have been detained for a month following an argument.
Dany Zeeny, the investigating judge, helped the minors and ordered their release from a police station in Akkar in the far north of Lebanon.
Many poor people across Lebanon have recently started collecting scrap metal, which they resell for small amounts to support their families.
The brothers appeared before Zeeny in the presence of a court-appointed lawyer.
The boys’ case shows how child protection is no longer on Lebanon’s priority list, despite the country signing the Convention on the Rights of the Child more than 30 years ago.
The number of beggars, including children, has increased dramatically.
Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said the government was dealing with the issue and added that there were plans to set up a rehabilitation center for minors.
Once established, the center will house minors only, and he said there will be no minors in Roumieh Central Adult Prison.
Acting Minister of Justice Henry Khoury, Minister of Education Abbas Al-Halabi, Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar and Mawlawi acknowledged the problem of child protection to Najat Mualla Majid, the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations on the issue of violence against children.
The UN official took part in a meeting held at government headquarters in Beirut, after the organization expressed concern about the growing threat to the well-being and safety of children in Lebanon.
According to UNICEF, the difficult conditions in the country have led to a slowdown in the progress it was making to guarantee the rights of children, as defined in the convention.
This has been reflected in their reduced access to health care, protection, education, rest, play and recreation, which has had disastrous effects on children, especially the disabled.
Reports presented by ministers at the meeting showed pre-existing crises some of which were exacerbated by the economic collapse in addition to new concerns related to intractable political, economic and legal issues.
The Minister of Justice said that although successive governments have prepared bills and discussed the need to establish centers or correctional institutions for the rehabilitation of children, parliament has not yet voted or approved any of them. these measures.
Hajjar said the child protection program was difficult to implement given the presence of a large number of Syrian and Palestinian refugees.
He added that the children were living in harsh conditions in camps, with the majority not going to school, which put them in even more trouble.
Hajjar urged the international community to coordinate with relevant ministries to help find appropriate solutions.
Hyperinflation in the face of the collapse of the Lebanese currency has made it difficult for families to survive.
UNICEF says some families have tried to cope by cutting food, restricting health care and education and, in many cases, forcing children to work. This was already the case before 2019.
The social protection system in Lebanon suffered from significant gaps in coverage and funding.
In addition, there is no national scholarship program for children, nor general allowances for children with disabilities.
New findings from UNICEF have revealed the extent of the damage to children’s lives.
It said: Children are at heightened risk of abuse, exploitation and violence, and are being denied access to basic survival needs, which will have accompanying physical, mental, psychological and economic repercussions. in life. stages of adolescence and adulthood.
The high level of stress and anxiety within the family leads to health and psychological problems for the children, and sometimes leads to situations of violence within the family and to a greater dependence than before on norms and harmful social and gender practices.
Majid said: The protection of children must be ensured at the judicial, social, medical and administrative levels.
The aim is to activate a series of services to reach all children. Lebanon must invest in its children and in the country’s future and present.
The UN and UNICEF stand ready to provide all possible support to improve the services provided to children and families, for the benefit of children.
