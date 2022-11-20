Xi Jinping with Kamala Harris, another sign of rapprochement between China and the United States

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Saturday to extend talks between the two rival countries, now in your conciliatory of the summit between the Chinese leader and his American counterpart Joe Biden.

Harris and Xi had a brief meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit in Bangkok. Russia, another adversary of Washington, seemed isolated, without a strong personality in this forum to defend the invasion of Ukraine, which “most” of the group’s members condemned in a joint statement.

Their first meeting is part of the dynamic initiated by Biden and Xi, who pledged to reduce tensions between the two rival superpowers on Monday during their three-hour meeting in Bali, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which brings together the world’s major economies.

Harris reinforced Biden’s message that both countries must “keep the lines of communication open to responsibly manage competition between our countries,” a White House official said on condition of anonymity.







Kamala Harris and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Asia-Pacific Summit in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters

For his part, Xi Jinping hopes that the world’s two largest economies will “reduce misunderstandings and errors of judgment” to promote “the return of healthy and stable relations”, he said, quoted by state media. .

In Bali and then in Bangkok, Xi, at the height of his power after winning a historic third term, saw the multiplication of foreign leaders, a sign perceived as a desire to present himself as a responsible leader, ready to face global challenges.

His meeting with Biden, the first face-to-face since the Democratic president came to power, was “strategic and constructive and of significant importance in guiding the relationship” between Beijing and Washington, which from Taiwan to the war in Ukraine , progress on slippery ground..

Sign of relaxation, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, trip to China in early 2023, what would be the first visit by a senior US diplomat since 2018.

Blinken told reporters in Bangkok that the contacts with Beijing were aimed at ensuring competition between the two countries “does not turn into conflict” and finding areas of cooperation on global issues such as climate change.







President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, met Monday at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Photo: Reuters

Xi Jinping, who has not visited the United States since 2017, may do so in 2023 for the upcoming APEC summit in San Francisco.

North Korea

On the Indonesian island of Bali, Biden met with Xi for three hours and asked him to help contain his ally North Korea, increasingly feared by Washington and Seoul after the recent unprecedented series of missile launches. ballistic by the United States of Pyongyang.

China must use its influence on the regime of Kim Jong-un, of which it is the main diplomatic and economic ally, to encourage it “not to go in this provocative direction, which only destabilizes the region and the world “said a Chinese official. Friday.American official.

Harris held emergency talks on Friday with the prime ministers of Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and New Zealand on launching North Korean missiles.

The war in Ukraine is another point of contention between Washington and Beijing, which claims a neutral position in the face of the Russian invasion, despite calls to publicly condemn Moscow.

The final APEC communiqué, concluded after a day and a half of discussions, recalled this divergence.

“Most members condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” the statement said.

After Thailand, Harris is expected Tuesday in the Philippines province of Palawan, bordering the South China Sea, much of which is claimed by Beijing. She will become the highest ranking American official to visit him.

The APEC summit concluded an intense diplomatic streak in the region, following the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Phnom Penh and the G20 summit in Bali.

