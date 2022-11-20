Rishi Sunak relies on tough talks with Kyiv visit to prove Britain is Ukraine’s chief cheerleader | world news

Hours after becoming prime minister last month, Rishi Sunak phoned Volodymyr Zelenskyy to promise UK support for Ukraine would remain as strong as ever and pledge continued solidarity.

Less than four weeks later, Mr Sunak delivered on that commitment and demonstrated British solidarity by making its first visit to Ukraine, announcing a £50 million air defense systems package to protect civilians and – crucially – infrastructure after Russian bombing left 10 million people without electricity.

There’s also humanitarian aid as winter begins to bite: funding for generators, shelters, water repairs, mobile health clinics and extreme cold kits for Ukrainian troops.

Russian shelling ‘destroys 14 houses in Donetsk’

Mr Sunak’s visit came days after his harsh words during the G20 Summit in Bali, when he said that Russia must “get out of Ukraine and end this barbaric war” and pledged on behalf of the UK: “We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. »

Boris Johnson visited Ukraine four times as Prime Minister, the first time on February 1, shortly before Vladimir Poutinewhen 100,000 Russian soldiers were already gathering at the border.

He then visited again in April, June and August.

The former prime minister is still celebrated as a hero in Ukraine, of course, with a street on the outskirts of Odessa named after him.

And, to be fair, during his time as Prime Minister, Mr Johnson was the war-torn country’s leading cheerleader on the international stage.

So anything less than a full commitment to Ukraine now, backed by a Prime Minister’s visit at the earliest opportunity, would have been seen as nothing less than a betrayal after Mr Johnson’s wholehearted support for the over the past nine months.

Liz Truss’ tenure as prime minister was so short that she never had the chance to visit Ukraine.

Like Mr. Sunak, she spoke to President Zelensky on his first night out in Downing Street.

And in her address to the UN General Assembly in late September, she said: “We won’t rest until Ukraine wins.

During her brief premiership, at a meeting of EU leaders in Prague, she also urged Europe to stand firm against Putin amid Ukrainian fears that support from some EU countries is waning. due to the threat to Russian oil and gas supplies have increased.

However, across the Atlantic, the results of last week midterm elections in the United States raised fears that the Republican-controlled House of Representatives could deny President Biden the unreserved support for Ukraine given so far by its democratic allies.

All of this makes the UK’s role as one of Ukraine’s biggest international backers all the more crucial and underlines why Mr Sunak is determined to maintain the level of support Mr Johnson pledged in February. .

During his visit, in a moving tweet evoking the UK’s war spirit, Mr Sunak said: “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you throughout the path.”

These words will have been extremely appreciated in Kyiv.

