World leaders who attended the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar | News Qatar 2022 World Cup

Arab leaders topped the list of world leaders who attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a close ally of Qatar, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were among the main attendees. The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Presidents of Egypt and Algeria, as well as the Secretary General of the United Nations, were also present at the glittering opening ceremony of the first World Cup in the Middle East. Here is the list of leaders who attended the inauguration: King Abdullah II bin Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sissi

President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Representative of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah

Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah II

Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of the Sultanate of Oman and Representative of the Sultan of Oman Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said

Acting Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic Najib Mikati

President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall

President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame

President of the Republic of Liberia George Weah

Vice President of the Republic of Ecuador Alfredo Borrero

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach

Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Igor Levitin

Vice President of the Republic of India Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Delcy Eloina Rodriguez

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

