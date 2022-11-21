Why he sticks to Truth Social





Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday following a poll from the platform asking users whether Trump’s account should be restored.

More than 15 million people voted on Trump’s reinstatement, with 51.8% saying yes and 48.2% saying no.

“People have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted shortly after the 24-hour Twitter poll ended on his account.

However, Trump seems unwilling to return to Twitter.

According to a report, during a video speech at a meeting of a Republican Jewish group in Las Vegas, Trump said, “I see no reason for this.”

Trump said he would stick with his Truth Social platform, owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Trump has nearly 4.57 million followers on Truth Social. TMTG is in the process of merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC), although the ongoing SPAC deal has faced a variety of setbacks.

The former president added that Truth Social had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing “phenomenaly well”, noting that Twitter’s problems included bots and fake accounts.

Trump said Twitter’s problems were “unbelievable” and praised Musk, saying he’s always loved him.

Early last year, Trump’s Twitter account was banned following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump’s Twitter account had more than 88 million followers before his account was shut down. As of Sunday, after his account was reactivated, Trump had more than 72 million Twitter followers.

Prior to his Twitter purchase in May, Musk discussed overturning Trump’s ban. However, he said such decisions would be made after review by a content moderation board and that no account reinstatement would occur until after the panel met.

However, last week Musk announced that the Twitter bans of Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee had been revoked without any information about the process or the moderation board.

Following the results of Saturday’s poll on restoring Trump’s account, Musk tweeted, “Armies of robots and trolls may soon run out of steam. Some interesting lessons to clean up future polls.”

Musk has conducted similar polls on Twitter in the past. For example, he offered a survey on making a business decision last year. Then he asked his followers if he should sell Tesla stock. He sold more than $1 billion worth of stock after the poll results.

