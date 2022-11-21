PML-N rejects accusations of involvement of Nawaz Sharifs in the attack on Imran Khan and the murder of Arshad Sharif





Tasneem Haider Shah speaking to the media. Screenshot/Twitter video

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday denied claims by Tasneem Haider Shah that he was a spokesperson for PML-N in London and declared him “an organizer of PTI in London”.

Shah also claimed that discussions at party meetings included the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif and Khan before the appointment of the new army chief.

In the video, Shah further alleges that the PML-N leader asked him to organize shooters to shoot the PTI leader in Wazirabad, which he was unable to.

However, Marriyum refuted Shah’s claims and asked him to produce evidence before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to back them up.

“Tasneem Haider has no connection with the PML-N. If he has evidence, then he should present it before the JIT legal forum,” the minister said, insisting attention cannot be diverted from the “real murderers” of the journalist by “fake news”. “.

On the other hand, the chairman of PML-N in Britain, Zubair Gul, also rejected Shah’s claims.

“Tasneem Haider is not the spokesperson for PML-N at all. We will take him to the UK courts over his allegations. This drama was plotted to distract from the real killers of Arshad Sharif,” Gul said, adding that the two men sitting on Shah’s seat left and right are PTI leaders and are protesting outside the PML-N supremo’s home in London.

Shah included in investigation: Punjab government

Commenting on the case, adviser to Punjab’s chief minister for home affairs, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, said Shah had been contacted and included in the investigation.

“After Tasneem Hiader’s confessional statement, the central, provincial and district leaders of the PML-N will also be interviewed,” Cheema said informing the Punjab government’s next steps in investigating the attack on Khan.

Punjab government spokesman and PTI member Musarrat Jamshed Cheema expressed concern over the shocking revelations made by Shah in the video.

“The characters behind the plot to kill our leader by gunmen have been revealed. We call on the judiciary to form a high-level commission of inquiry,” Jamshed Cheema said pointing to PML-N.

Tarar links Haider to Zulfi Bukhari

Prime Minister’s special assistant Ata Tarar shared the photographs of Shah with PTI chief Zulfi Bukhari on his social media, calling him a “first-rate crook”.

“Apparently this man looks like a fraudster. I’ve never heard his name or seen him. Some channels immediately declared him a spokesperson. Shame on you, there’s a limit to lies,” he said. said Tarar in reaction to Shah’s claims.

He instead argued that Shah could be Zulfi Bukhari’s spokesperson as is usually seen at PTI rallies.

Responding to Tarar, PTI leader Bukhari denied being familiar with Shah.

“Overseas Pakistanis have always treated me with respect. There were more than 1,500 people at the event. I don’t know this man,” Bukhari said, adding that the photo clearly shows he has was introduced to Shah at that time.

“I won’t stoop that low with dirty politics. What’s more important is that the man making the allegations is talking about Britain. It’s impossible to run away after making false allegations,” he said of Shah’s claims.

Bukhari insisted that the allegations are serious and that an investigation is necessary.

“If the allegations are false, then they [PML-N] should go to the UK court,” the PTI leader said.

Suspected fugitive murderer

Meanwhile, sources within the Punjab Police said Shah was a suspected fugitive in a murder case.

The man who claims to be the spokesperson for PML-N in London, according to documents, has been suspected of a murder case at Gujrat police station since May 15, 2004.

Sources added that Shah is a suspect in a murder case in which 17 people were killed and he was named in the case during the investigation.

