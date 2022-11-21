Trump’s eyes and ears walk the fine line as lawsuit lays bare business practices | donald trump





Of all the sprawling legal challenges facing Donald Trump, the one against his family business was finally finalized in a New York court last week.

Alan Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, told a jury he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by dodging $1.7 million in taxes on benefits, including an apartment in Manhattan, tuition for his grandchildren and luxury cars.

Weisselberg’s testimony is at the center of a criminal case that accuses the Trump Corporation and its payroll subsidiary, Trump Payroll Corp, of tax evasion. Over the summer, the executive, who remains a paid employee of the company, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax evasion and is expected to receive a reduced sentence of five months, but only if he is found guilty. judged to have testified honestly in court.

I believe in telling the truth, he told the court on Friday, a day after collapsing in the witness box after testifying that it was my personal greed that led to this. When asked if he was embarrassed by his actions, Weisselberg replied: More than you can imagine.

Weisselberg’s task was to meet the demands of his plea agreement, but also to assert that he was acting only for himself, not that he was acting on behalf of the company, although he acknowledged on the witness stand that the company could have benefited from the arrangement.

Weisselberg, who once described himself as Trump’s eyes and ears, was careful to avoid implicating his boss, or his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr, with knowledge of the fraud. It’s a tight tightrope to walk. In the witness box on Friday, Weisselberg was asked if he had the best lawyers in town. I hope so, he replied to the laughter of the jury.

He says I might be guilty, and the company might be guilty, but none of Trump’s individuals are guilty, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said.

But that didn’t stop prosecutors from reminding jurors that the companies being tried belong to Donald Trump, as Susan Hoffinger noted during opening arguments. Neither Trump nor his children have been charged with wrongdoing and the company has pleaded not guilty.

Allen Weisselberg: My own personal greed led to this. Photography: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

Weisselberg said Trump’s children failed to discipline him and even raised his salary after learning in 2017 that he cheated on taxes for more than a decade. Did you actually get a raise of about $200,000? Hoffinger asked Friday.

Correct, Weisselberg replied, adding that the company had also not sanctioned other executives who had engaged in similar practices.

Jurors heard that Trump and his sons would write tuition checks of up to $100,000 to pay for the private education of Wiesselberg’s grandchildren, who were not reported as taxable income.

A guilty verdict against the organization could come with fines and affect its ability to do business in terms of future loans and existing borrowings. If there are convictions, it can be difficult to borrow money or get licenses, Weissmann says. A breach can also trigger anti-fraud obligations that may be included in existing loans.

A conviction could also potentially bolster a separate civil lawsuit alleging Trump and his three eldest children engaged in a pattern of fraudulent and illegal business activity.

In that case, New York Attorney General Letitia James earlier this month received a request for independent oversight to oversee the submission of the Trump Organizations financial statements. Trump’s lawyers said James’ request was a politically motivated attempt to nationalize a very successful private company.

But on Friday, the US Department of Justice appointed a special counsel to oversee criminal investigations against the former president over the Jan. 6 uprising and the withholding of government documents, a move that came days after Republican mega-donors Stephen Schwarzman and Thomas Peterffy, along with cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder, have announced that they will not support Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, which was also announced this week.

In court, the excitement over Weisselberg’s indictment last year and his August plea of ​​guilty, and the hope that he would become a cooperating witness he had not been fully realized in the courtroom Hearing of Judge Juan Merchans.

The trial provided insight into the inner workings of the Trump company, shown here as a family business in which Donald Trump himself signed Christmas cards and bonus checks until he became President of the United States. United in 2017, but no drama.

For two weeks, jurors reviewed spreadsheets of cable TV bills and other financial documents presented as evidence in the case. But fraud trials are rarely spirited, and the quality of the lawyers on both sides of the case was able to largely contain it.

Allen Weisselbergs attorney Nicholas Gravante, left, and Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas leave the courtroom this week. Photography: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

Weisselberg’s lead attorney, Nick Gravante, is known as a powerful defense attorney who once worked for Gerald Shargel, whose clients included mob bosses. Gravante also found himself representing Joe Bidens’ brother James and son Hunter in a lawsuit over their purchase of a hedge fund in 2006.

This is an unusual case in that you have very good prosecutors and very good defense attorneys, and both are doing their jobs, Weissmann said.

Weisselberg’s refusal to turn against his former boss limited what might otherwise have been insight into the family business. He began working for Trump’s father in 1973 and joined Trump as an executive of his then fledgling Trump Organization in 1986, just as The Donald was becoming a noisy, tabloid-friendly institution in the city.

As Trump’s stardom grew, and with it his reputation for brashness as well as multiple headline-grabbing marriages and divorces, Weisselberg helped the company grow into a golf, golf and golf empire. hospitality and real estate. But he also oversaw many of Trump’s failures in the early 1990s, including the Atlantic City casino bankruptcies and the collapse of the Trump Shuttle airline.

But Weisselberg, pressed on whether he was thinking during his testimony about the prospect of a 15-year prison sentence if Judge Merchan tore up his plea deal, said no. It’s on my mind to tell the truth at this trial, he said. But he reiterated that while the company may have benefited from his tax evasion, it was mainly due to my greed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/20/trump-organization-tax-fraud-trial-allen-weisselberg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos