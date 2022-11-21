Long March Imrans latest political survival tactic





Pakistan Muslim League (N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that the ongoing long march of the PTI is Imran Khan’s latest failed political survival tactic.

Speaking at a press conference at Model Town, she said first it was said that a bullet had hit Imran Khan, then the bullet had turned into four bullets and now they were saying that sprinters had hit Imran Khan. She said Moazzam’s post-mortem report revealed that he had been shot in the head from a higher location, which clearly showed that a fire from the Imran Khans container had hit Moazzam. She said Imran Khan’s journey of humiliation started from a wristwatch and ended with the same. She said if Umar Farooq was a fraud then why Fawad Ch was doing business with him. Azma Bukhari said the police and government of Punjab fully support Imran Khan’s drama and so far Imran Khan’s guard has not been arrested and police have not taken any weapons in jail.

She said they want the media and people to forget the blood of Hasan, Sadaf Naeem and Moazzam and just remember the shooting of Imran Khan.

Responding to a query, she said the watch was sold by Farah Bibi and a handwritten plain paper was given as a receipt on which Rs 2 crore was deposited in Toshakhana. She added that diamonds and other valuables were also being sold below market value.

Imran Khan is now a certified and dishonest watch thief, she said, adding that despite being sworn in, Imran Khan continued to leak cabinet talks. She said Imran Khan was a big thief and he didn’t mind selling gifts.

Azma alleged that Imran Khan launched a tax amnesty program in 2019 to launder money. She said the NAB had opened an investigation into the wristwatch case and action would be taken as required by law. She said a red warrant could be issued against Farah Gogi as the matter would not be properly investigated without her.

