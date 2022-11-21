Gary Neville SLAMS Gianni Infantino for ‘inappropriate’ speech comparing himself to a migrant worker

Gary Neville has condemned FIFA President Gianni Infantino as a “terrible face for football” after he delivered a bizarre speech on Saturday.

Infantino claimed he felt ‘gay’, ‘disabled’ and ‘like a migrant worker’ before suggesting that if Europe ‘really cared’ about migrant workers, it could do like Qatar and offer passage” legal” in the countries.

The speech was widely condemned, including by Amnesty International, which accused it of “dismissing the huge price paid by migrant workers”, and Neville was quick to criticize.

Gary Neville (pictured above) has slammed the FIFA president as a ‘terrible face for football’

Gianni Infantino has come under fire after comparing himself to a migrant worker in a speech

“He’s a terrible face for football,” the former United star told beIN Sports. “Some of the things he said yesterday were inappropriate and should not be said by him.

“He should bring people together. It is the world representative of football. He shouldn’t respond to one or two nations, which he seemed to be doing yesterday. He must rise above that.

“Some of his language yesterday was absolute outrage. He shouldn’t use that kind of language. He shouldn’t use those phrases.

Neville then compared the FIFA president to a number of other controversial world leaders, as he explained: “I’m sick of these leaders, like (Boris) Johnson, like (Donald) Trump, like Infantino, like (Sepp) Blatter who don’t unite, they divide.

Neville has called FIFA a ‘bad representation of football’ who need to ‘clean up their act’

“All their language speaks of division. Even though they try to think they bring people together, they don’t.

The expert also explained how FIFA should resurrect its status within football.

He added: “I’ve played all over the world with Manchester United, there’s no doubt we should take football all over the world.”

“FIFA is a poor representation of what football is. It’s a beautiful game enjoyed by the communities of Brazil in Bury, and I have to say I think FIFA needs to clean up. It’s been bad for so long.