Prime Minister Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for walking with Medha Patkar: A woman who stalled | Latest India News

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked Congress leader and his Bharat Jodo Yatra as he addressed a public meeting in Dhoraji, Gujarat ahead of the assembly election in the ‘State. A Congress leader was seen taking out a padyatra with a woman who has blocked the Narmada dam project for three decades, PMModi said. Ask Congress when it comes to demanding your vote that you take out a padyatra keeping your hand on the shoulders of those who were against the Narmada Dam. What would have happened if the Narmada dam had not been built, Prime Minister Modi has said.

Live coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election

Medha Patkar joined Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 17 in Maharashtra and photos of Rahul Gandhi addressing the activist with his hand on Medha Patkar’s shoulder were tweeted by the party, drawing criticism from BJP.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel questioned Medha Patkar’s attendance at the yatra and said, “Congress and Rahul Gandhi have time and time again shown their animosity towards Gujarat and Gujaratis.” Accusing Rahul Gandhi of opposing the interests of Gujarat, the Chief Minister said: “By giving Medha Patkar center stage in his yatra, Rahul Gandhi is showing that he stands with those elements who have refused the water to Gujaratis for decades. Gujarat will not tolerate this.”

“Medha Patkar, who led the campaign against Gujarat’s ambitious Sardar Sarovar project, did everything to block Narmada Yojana’s progress, including blocking funds, joins Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress has always been anti -Gujarat and it continues,” the BJP said. said Amit Malvia.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also criticized the Congress and said that Medha Patkar joining the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra shows that the Congress is against the development of Gujarat.

Now Modi raising the issue during an election campaign carries significance as Modi not only targeted Rahul Gandhi but also highlighted how anti-Narmada activists delayed the project. These activists staged protests just to make sure the water doesn’t get here, Modi said accusing Medha Patkar of defaming Gujarat to such an extent that the World Bank stopped funding for the project.