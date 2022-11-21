In a first, the Pakistani government reaches out to Imran’s PTI





Islamabad: For the first time since taking power in April this year, the government led by Shehbaz Sharif has started a dialogue with Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources said.

The development comes after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met President Arif Alvi on Friday and offered dialogue to resolve political issues, The Express Tribune reported.

The sources said the president told him that his message would be conveyed to the PTI leadership.

In response to the government’s offer, the PTI leadership also showed willingness and allowed the president to engage with the government, the sources added.

Dar has held two meetings with the president in the past three days.

“The PTI wants the announcement of the date of the early legislative elections. If the government agrees, then the PTI is ready to join the parliament for a dialogue on the electoral framework.

It is also reported that the purpose of the meeting between Dar and Alvi was to ensure that the process regarding the appointment of the new army chief would end smoothly, The Express Tribune reported.

Under the law, the president can withhold the army chief’s nomination summary sent to him for 25 days.

The sources, however, said that the appointment of an army chief is a very sensitive issue and it will not be in the national interest to delay the process.

A PTI leader told The Express Tribune that if the government appoints an army chief in violation of established process, then the president could withhold the summary for reconsideration.

However, he said the party would not contest the appointment of a general to head the army. “Now the appointment of the new chief is not a matter of PTI,” he added.

However, he noted that civilian and military leaders are not on the same page regarding the appointment of the new leader.

The Express Tribune has learned from a good source that the summary procedure concerning the appointment of the Chief of Defense Staff (COAS) has not yet been initiated by the Ministry of Defence.

A source claimed that the summary can be launched at any time within the next 36 hours, but if the summary is further delayed, the government can approve the appointment of the new army chief through the federal cabinet.

However, a Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz leader dismissed the report regarding differences between civilian and military leaders on the issue.

He said the decision had already been made and the announcement would be made next week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/in-a-first-pakistan-govt-reaches-out-to-imrans-pti-2461350/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos