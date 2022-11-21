Geopolitical rupture at the G20 summit: The Tribune India

C Uday Bhaskar

Director, Society for Political Studies

The G20 chairmanship was officially handed over to Prime Minister Modi in Bali by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 16 and the outcome of this summit concerns India on many interrelated levels. The G20 agenda, much to the host’s dismay, was overshadowed by the bilateral meeting between the US president and his Chinese counterpart, as well as the long war in Ukraine and a missile strike on Poland. However, to his credit, President Widodo was able to “bring the cats together”, so to speak, and steer the deliberations towards a joint final communiqué which is a remarkable demonstration of his determination to face all sorts of high-octane challenges and political minefields. in the months leading up to the Bali summit.

While India has the pedigree and potential to play a valuable global role, this cannot come at the cost of jeopardizing its own fundamental national interests.

The G20, as a group of major economies, has been meeting since 2008, when the global financial crisis shook the world, and therefore geoeconomics and related development indicators that impact human security are at the center of discussions. deliberations at the summit level. Diplomats and subject matter experts (Sherpas) work diligently for months to ensure that there is a substantive consensus document at the end of such a meeting. But Bali has been rocked by many complex and powerful geopolitical currents that have shaken the global geo-economic landscape and the security of the world’s most vulnerable demographics.

The war in Ukraine, sparked by the reckless Russian invasion in late February, is now about to enter its 10th month and the impact of this Moscow military misadventure has severely degraded food and energy security globally. , and the rather ominous reference to nuclear weapons further muddied the waters. At the same time, the deliberations in Egypt, where COP 27 was being held, drew attention to another intractable global challenge – climate change: and the inability of the global elite to reach an effective consensus to solve a problem whose the urgency and corrosive enormity to harm the very vitality of the planet need not be reiterated.

Therefore, the geopolitical shadow in Bali was inevitable and the other major strategic dissonance was the growing tension between the United States and China, in which the leaders of both nations were grappling with their domestic political constraints and managing an anxiety complicated bilateral relationship related to dependence and safety. about the “other” interlocutor, in a fragile dyadic relationship of great power.

So, the most critical part of the joint statement issued by the G20 summit was more geopolitical in nature, and from the Indian perspective, there was also an implicit acknowledgment of Prime Minister Modi’s exhortation to Russian President Vladimir Putin. regarding war not being an option in this day and age. The relevant section stated: “The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to deal with crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are essential. Today’s era should not be one of war.

Whether this advice is lifted by both Russia and Ukraine remains moot – but one would expect that, since the UN Security Council is paralyzed (given that P5 member Russia, is the main belligerent in the war in Ukraine), the G20, with India as chairman, in tandem with other nations, could perhaps play an important role in the negotiation of peace.

It is a slim hope, as China seems to be ambivalent about its role in the Ukrainian conflict since the Sino-Russian bilateral has been presented as the one who will seek to resist what Beijing and Moscow perceive as hegemony and perfidy. US compared to the current global strategic framework.

In this context, the Biden-Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of the Bali summit generated enormous interest and while the three-hour bilateral meeting did not lead to any significant progress, it served to demonstrate to a weary world that there was no breakdown in the Washington-Beijing engagement – ​​however thorny and cautious.

For India, these two bilateral relations – United States-China on the one hand, China-Russia on the other – and the way in which their contours take shape will have a very important relevance, both in allaying the concerns of Delhi and to help realize its aspirations.

India’s discomfiture with China after the Galwan clash is palpable, even if not explicitly articulated by the Modi government. Post-Bali, any drastic improvement or deterioration in the bilateral relationship between the United States and China will temper Delhi’s options in the face of Xi’s agenda over territoriality and China’s non-negotiable historic claim to the regions. disputed. Can India aspire to a meaningful, results-oriented term as G20 chair if it is locked in an intractable territorial dispute with China?

The ultimate outcome of the war in Ukraine will define the type of Russia that emerges from the fallout of this tangled conflict and the extent to which it can be a credible partner for India, both as a major supplier of military supplies and as an empathetic . politico-diplomatic interlocutor on the world stage.

As India assumes responsibility for the G20 on December 1, the historic reminiscence with November 17, 1962, when Delhi faced the ignominy of a national security collapse in its relations with China, cannot be ignored. Although India has the pedigree and potential to play a valuable global role, this cannot come at the cost of jeopardizing its own core national interests which remain.