Narendra Modi slams Congress for activist Medha Patkars appearance at Bharat Jodo Yatra





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked how Congress could demand votes from Gujarat when his Bharat leader Jodo Yatra was joined by an activist who blocked the Narmada dam project, PTI reported. Modi made the indirect reference to Andolan Narmada Bachao activist Medha Patkar during a rally in Dhoraji town, Rajkot district. She had joined the Congress march on November 18 in Maharashtra. The prime minister said on Sunday that the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada River had been delayed as several people were trying to block it. The Narmada project was the only solution to quench the thirst of the arid region of Kutch and Kathiyawad, Modi said. You must have seen yesterday how a Congress leader was doing padayatra with a woman, who was an anti-Narmada activist. She and others had blocked the project for three decades by creating legal obstacles. The Prime Minister alleged that some activists had vilified Gujarat so much that even the World Bank stopped funding the dam, according to PTI. When Congress leaders approach you to solicit votes, I want you to ask them to explain on what moral basis the opposition party is seeking votes when their leader was padayatra with a woman who was against the Narmada project, Modi said at the rally. I urge you to ask this question in Congress. Huge support for BJP across Gujarat! Dhoraji watch. https://t.co/Vbb5ysByXb Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2022 On September 23, Modi alleged that urban Naxals had opposed the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat for many years by spreading misinformation that it would harm the environment. He said a huge amount of money was wasted because of this delay. The urban term Naxals was first used by Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders after the arrest of several activists and academicians in the Elgar Parishad case in 2018. Since then, the term has often been used for dissidents from the Modi-led government. On November 18, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel alleged that Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi had time and again shown their animosity towards Gujarat and its people. By giving Medha Patkar a central place in his Yatra, Rahul Gandhi is showing he stands with those elements who have denied Gujaratis water for decades, Patel said. Gujarat will not tolerate this. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi have time and time again shown their animosity towards Gujarat and Gujaratis. By giving Medha Patkar a central place in his Yatra, Rahul Gandhi is showing that he stands with those elements that have denied Gujaratis water for decades. Gujarat will not tolerate this. https://t.co/94jJBz4spP — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrabjp) November 18, 2022 Assembly polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be announced on December 8, along with those of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Sardar Sarovar Project Sardar Sarovar dam was constructed in the city of Kevadia on the Narmada River in Gujarat. The project aims to provide domestic and industrial water supply for around 30 million people, and the water from the dam is also used to generate electricity. However, in the late 1980s and 1990s, the project faced strong opposition from Patkars Narmada Bachao Andalon. The organization had opposed World Bank funding for the project, citing environmental concerns. The Narmada Bachao Andolan had also claimed that the project would submerge hundreds of villages near the dams and demanded adequate compensation for those affected by the project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1037896/narendra-modi-criticises-congress-over-activist-medha-patkars-appearance-in-bharat-jodo-yatra The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos