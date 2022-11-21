Trump Org. Exec just dropped a major bombshell on Donald Trump in court: He ‘authorized’ the rent in a tax evasion scheme





Donald Trump may have just announced that he officially intends to run for president in 2024, but that’s not the only news that has broken out about him. Significant untaxed benefits have just been revealed to have been ‘authorized’ by the former president, according to his former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion in August and agreed to testify as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan. district attorneys office.

Donald Trump’s former CFO testifies against him

Weisselberg told a jury that Trump, 76, not only knew about the untaxed benefits at the heart of the government’s criminal case against the Trump Organization, but he was the one who authorized them because it was “practical for the company” for Weisselberg. and other senior executives from receiving benefits and bonuses that were not reported as part of their regular salary.

On one occasion in 2012, the former president apparently signed checks for Weisselberg’s grandchildren’s tuition after Donald Trump Jr. walked in with his own children’s tuition checks to sign. “I may as well pay for your grandkids,” Trump reportedly joked. Weisselberg added that he reduced his salary by the amount of the tuition in order to repay the money, but this not only resulted in lower taxable income for himself, but also for the Trump Organization by paying him less.

READ MORE: Donald Trump settles assault lawsuit after lawyer says he was ‘staring at the barrel of a Bronx jury’

Other perks the former CFO enjoyed were a $200,000-a-year Upper West Side apartment, leases on two Mercedes cars and cash at Christmas to hand out as “holiday tips.” personal”. “In order to get a raise to be able to pay for these expenses, the Trump Corporation would have had to give me double the amount of these expenses because taxes would have been withheld,” Weisselberg said. The prosecution says it was a scheme to pay less tax, but the defense says Weisselberg acted on his own.

The Trump Organization is covering its tracks

Perhaps even gloomier than the perquisites received by Weisselberg is the fact that the company made a conscious effort to cover up the fraudulent activity once Trump became president in 2016. Trump stopped writing those checks himself. same, and senior executives began to have their benefits reported as part of their salary. “We were going through a whole cleaning process in the business,” Weisselberg said of the post-Trump election period, to “make sure we fix everything.” He continued, “I started paying my rent straight, I paid my tuition straight.”

In addition to this, Accounts Payable Supervisor Deborah Tarasoff, who was responsible for paying bills at the Trump Organization and admitted to paying bills for Weisselberg’s apartment and cars, testified that she changed the company ledger in 2016 at Weisselberg’s request to remove 12 references to his name as part of the tuition payment. “Allen called me into his office and told me to do it,” Tarasoff said. “He said, ‘I want you to come in and take my name out. “”

Company executives remain adamant the former president had nothing to do with the fraudulent activity, with Trump Organization Comptroller Jeff McConney testifying that neither Donald Trump nor his son Eric Trump – who ran the business while his father was in office – were unaware that they were committing tax evasion.

Donald Trump announces his current candidacy for 2024

The news comes just days after Trump officially announced that he intends to run for president in 2024, his third presidential bid. He made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from the ballroom at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., just days after the wedding of his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump.

“We always knew this was not the end. This was only the beginning of our fight to save the American dream. In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy tonight for the presidency of the United States,” Trump said as part of his hour-long speech, which he delivered while standing on a stage surrounded by American flags and MAGA (Make America Great Again) banners.

“The golden age of the Americas is just ahead,” he added, before criticizing current President Joe Biden. “Joe Biden is the face of leftist failure and Washington corruption,” Trump said. “I’ll make sure Joe Biden doesn’t get four more years… Our country couldn’t handle that.”

READ MORE: Mike Pence hit out at Donald Trump’s ‘reckless’ rhetoric that ‘put him and his family at risk’ in new interview

