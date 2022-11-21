Elon Musk overturns Kanye West, Donald Trump and Andrew Tate’s Twitter ban





After a month-long absence, Kanye West is back on Twitter after Elon Musk unbanned Donald Trump and other controversial figures from the platform.

On Sunday, November 20, Kanye West, now known as Ye, hopped on his Twitter account and posted a single tweet that read, “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

It comes after Ye was blocked from using his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic tweet on Oct. 9 about “con 3 death against Jewish people.” Twitter has confirmed that the Chicago rapper-producer has been banned from his account “due to a violation of Twitter policies”.

Kanye’s return also comes a day after Elon Musk announced Donald Trump’s Twitter account had been reinstated. This after the maverick tech billionaire conducted a poll on Twitter asking users if the former president should be back on the social media platform. According to the poll, 51.8% said they wanted Trump back on Twitter, while 48.2% said no.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk announced on his account on Saturday, November 19.

Trump’s Twitter page has not been active since January 8, 2021, two days after the infamous January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Although the 76-year-old New York businessman has yet to post anything to his account, he is now active with all of his previous tweets intact.

Additionally, other controversial figures have had their Twitter accounts reinstated. Former kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate returned to Twitter last Friday (November 18) after being banned from the platform for his repeated misogynistic remarks about women.

As for Kanye West, earlier this month he promised he would remain silent for 30 days on social media. Read his tweet below.

See the companies that cut ties with Kanye West

